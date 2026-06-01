Tennis icon Andre Agassi has made a bold statement about Alexander Zverev as he also revealed how he feels the German could reach “a whole new level.”

World No 3 Zverev is in action at the 2026 French Open, where he has a golden opportunity to win his maiden Grand Slam title.

Two-time defending Roland Garros champion Carlos Alcaraz withdrew before the event due to a wrist injury, while both Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic lost early.

Zverev, who is a three-time major finalist, lost only one set in his four matches en route to the quarter-finals at the Paris Grand Slam, and he will face Rafael Jodar next.

Agassi, an eight-time Grand Slam winner, analysed Zverev’s game as he spoke to TNT Sports.

“Zverev is a heck of a talent, anyone who is six foot six and can move the way he does, is a threat on any surface,” said the American.

“His backhand is arguably the best backhand we’ve ever seen in the game, but he’s a little bit too passive for me in the fact he is willing to give too much ground on his forehand side too often.

French Open News

Rafael Jodar sends message to Alexander Zverev ahead of French Open quarter-final showdown

Alexander Zverev rates Rafael Jodar’s current level ahead of first time meeting at Roland Garros

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

“If he can find out how to put down the forehand moving forward, he would take his game to a whole new level.”

The former world No 1 added: “There is an opportunity for multiple different people to win this year, and for the good of the sport, that’s a good thing.”

German legend Boris Becker also discussed Zverev’s bid to secure his maiden Slam after his fourth round win against Jesper de Jong.

“Every beginning is difficult. At first, he struggled to find his form, making plenty of errors with his forehand and winning hardly any points on his second serve,” said the six-time major champion.

“But he fought his way back into the match and was playing very well again by the end. He changed his strategy after falling 0-3 down. Then he regained confidence in his attacking shots and was successful at the net.

“Now he faces the newcomer of the season, Rafael Jodar. He plays like a house on fire, especially on clay. When Sascha heard who he was up against, he winced a bit. This is a real challenge, a real test for him.

“If you want to win seven matches at a Grand Slam, you can’t play every match perfectly – it’s all about winning the ones that really matter to you.”

READ NEXT: John McEnroe warns Alexander Zverev what might happen if he doesn’t win the French Open

