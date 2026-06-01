Maja Chwalinska is set to reach a significant milestone in the WTA Rankings after she advanced to the quarter-finals at the 2026 French Open.

The Pole defeated France’s Diane Parry 6-3, 6-2 in the fourth round on Court Philippe-Chatrier to extend her superb run in Paris.

Chwalinska broke her 92nd-ranked opponent three times and saved the only break point she faced, while she hit 21 winners to just 14 unforced errors.

The 24-year-old, who is ranked 114th in the world, has now won seven consecutive matches at Roland Garros, having won three qualifying rounds prior to her four main draw wins.

She also defeated Maria Sakkari, Elise Mertens and Qinwen Zheng in the main draw.

In her on-court interview with Marion Bartoli, Chwalinska was asked what she was feeling.

“Well, I think pure joy. I didn’t expect it, for sure, starting the tournament, so I’m just very, very grateful to be here,” said Chwalinska.

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On the challenge of playing against a French opponent at Roland Garros, she said: “Well, I was aware that you guys want her win, obviously. But I don’t blame you.

“But thank you for supporting us respectfully; the atmosphere was great, so I’m very grateful for everyone who came and supported us.”

Chwalinska also spoke about her performance, which was filled with drop shots and high-bouncing forehands.

“It wasn’t like a tactic, but it’s pretty natural for me to play a lot of drop shots, and high balls from forehand, so it was just my game today,” she explained.

On her quarter-final opponent Anna Kalinskaya, she added: “Well, she’s one of the top players in the world.

“Obviously, I’m like… no one knows me, to be honest (laughs). So definitely a very challenging one again, like every match here. I just need to play my best, best tennis to win.”

How has Maja Chwalinska’s French Open run affected her ranking?

Chwalinska began the French Open as the world No 114 on 693 ranking points, having achieved her career-high ranking of 113th last month.

With her seven wins across qualifying and the main draw at the clay-court major, Chwalinska has increased her points tally by 433 to 1,126.

This has seen Chwalinska soar 65 places to a projected new best ranking position of 49th. If she progresses to the semi-finals, she could break into the top 30.

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