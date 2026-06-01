Casper Ruud and Joao Fonseca exchange social media messages after controversial Roland Garros match

Casper Ruud had every right to be aggrieved as he exited the fourth round of Roland Garros at the hands of Joao Fonseca.

The pair produced an incredibly high level, but a controversial line call in the second set dampended proceedings on Philippe-Chatrier.

A member of the crowd called out during a shot from Fonseca, but the umpire concluded that the ball caught the line. Hawkeye, however, believed the ball was out, which would have given the set to Ruud.

Instead, Fonseca took a two set lead and was able to win the match by three sets to one.

Despite the controversy, Ruud offered a gentlemanly response after his match with Fonseca during his post-match press conference and he continued to be magnanimous on social media.

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In an Instagram post, the Brazilian teenager wrote: “Another battle against a great player like Casper Ruud. I left everything on the court, lived every moment and put my heart into every point.”

Ruud did not take long to reply to the opponent who down him at Roland Garros by leaving the comment: “Great fight amigo and good luck!”

The fourth round match-up between Ruud and Fonseca was steeped in tension due to the opportunity that both men had following the exits of Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner.

Fonseca was able to continue his journey at Roland Garros and now he will be viewed as one of the genuine contenders to lift the Grand Slam title.

He will play Jakub Mensik in the quarter-finals, the Czech star who was able to defeat Andrey Rublev in five sets to confirm his place in the last eight.

The pair were meant to play eachother for the first time on the ATP Tour at the 2025 Swiss Indoors, but Fonseca was given a walkover due to injury.

They did, however, meet at the Next Gen Finals in 2024, which Fonseca was able to win.

What will be a very good omen for Fonseca is he has lifted both of those trophies after passing Mensik in an earlier round.

He won the Swiss Indoors late last year after defeating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the final and he won the 2024 NextGen by beating Learner Tien.

If Fonseca is able to defeat Mensik in the quarter-finals of Roland Garros, he will surely start to believe that he can claim the first Grand Slam title of his career.

No matter what happens for the Brazilian at this point, he has already smashed his best-ever performance at a Grand Slam. Prior to this year’s Roland Garros, his best performance at a Grand Slam came when he reached the third round of Wimbledon in 2025.