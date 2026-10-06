Andy Roddick fires fresh Novak Djokovic warning despite China Open triumph

Andy Roddick believes Novak Djokovic’s current strategy of playing a very light schedule ahead of Grand Slams makes his quest for a 25th major more difficult.

Djokovic came into the China Open on a three-match losing streak, but he defied the odds again to lift the title in Beijing and stretch his perfect record at the ATP 500 event to 34-0.

The 39-year-old was able to battle through his physical health issues and beat US Open champion Alexander Zverev, third seed Daniil Medvedev, and fifth seed Alex De Minaur along the way.

Once again, the Serbian proved he can beat the best on any given day, but winning a best-of-three tournament and a best-of-five one is a different story.

Former world No 1 Roddick pointed out that the stars somewhat aligned for Djokovic at this year’s Australian Open, particularly as Jakub Mensik withdrew and Lorenzo Musetti retired despite being two sets up.

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The veteran – who has played just eight tournaments this year – then put in an all-time great performance to beat Jannik Sinner in the semi-final, before running eventual winner Carlos Alcaraz close in the final.

If he is to repeat such heroics, Roddick thinks he needs to play more lead-up events to the majors if his body allows it.

He said on Served, “I don’t know that we’re at the point where he can just show up in a best-of-five format, having played one match in the previous six weeks and expect to easily make a deep run. He’s still capable. But a lot of dominoes have to fall in the right places for that to happen.

“Even the great Novak Djokovic, I don’t know that you can just rock up… Serena [Williams] when she’s 26 years old or Roger [Federer] when he’s 33 years old, Novak at 40 years old, can he just rock up without a lot of matches and play best of five? I don’t know. Now, am I going to be surprised if he does it in Australia and makes the semis? I’ll be impressed. I’ll be amazed.

“I don’t know that I’ll be shocked. His best chance to do this more often is to play some lead-up events, right? Finding this form in Beijing, it’s going to surprise me zero if he goes to Shanghai and plays great also, like winning begets, winning begets winning.

“You need to kind of establish that pattern of habit again, which is what I think we’re seeing with him in Beijing, but it is just incredibly impressive what he’s doing.”

Djokovic has stated he wants to play at the ATP Tour Finals, and currently, he is eighth in the race after Sinner ended his season due to a knee injury. De Minaur, Rafael Jodar, and more are not far behind and may have a say in that pursuit.

But if Djokovic can stay healthy, the 24-time major winner can be a threat anywhere.

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