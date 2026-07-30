Aryna Sabalenka never misses an opportunity to cause a stir on her Instagram page and she posted another message that is sure to get huge engagement as she revealed her outfit for this year’s US Open.

The clothing players wear in Grand Slam events is always the subject of huge interest and Sabalenka’s latest creation from Nike is sure to be a big hit with her fans.

The black and red outfit caught the eye on her social media page and it should be even more impressive when she is defending her US Open title under the lights in New York.

Sabalenka should also be wearing the outfit in her high-profile partnership with 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, as the duo team up to play the mixed doubles event that will be played the week before the main draw at Flushing Meadows.

Djokovic was also active with his social media posts, after the Serbian confirmed he will be playing at the ATP 1000 tournament in Cincinnati for the first time since 2023.

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Djokovic has played a limited schedule in recent years as he has focused his attentions on trying to win a 25th Grand Slam title, but he has confirmed he will return to the venue where he beat Carlos Alcaraz in a memorable final three years ago.

That was the night when he famously ripped his shirt off to celebrate what he declared was one of his great matches of his remarkable career.

“Hello everyone. I am very happy to announce that I will be in Cincinnati this year, for the first time since 2023,” Djokovic said in a video post on X.

“That year I played one of the top three Masters 1000 finals of my career.

“I really look forward to coming back, playing in front of you again, and seeing all the fans from around the world. See you soon!”

Djokovic’s appearance in Cincinnati suggests he understands the need to get some matches under his belt on hard courts before the US Open and there is a chance he could face a re-match with Alcaraz, who is planning to return to action after his wrist injury problem at the tournament.

While Djokovic remains convinced he can still win a Grand Slam title at the age of 39, former British No 1 Greg Rusedski has questioned whether the veteran has now missed out on his last big chance after he lost against Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon semi-final earlier this month.

Speaking on an edition of his podcast, Rusedski reflected on his belief that Djokovic may now struggle to get past Sinner and Alcaraz to win another Grand Slam, as he suggested good fortune may be needed to get him over the line.

“He needs a lot more luck,” declared Rusedski. “I think Alcaraz being out this Wimbledon was huge for him.

“I don’t know if he’s gonna win a 25th Slam now. I think this was possibly his last chance. But of course he should continue playing, stranger things have happened.

“I think Jimmy Connors was quoted as saying, stop asking the guy about retiring. The guy’s playing unbelievable. He made the Australian Open Finals beating Sinner earlier this year, and the Wimbledon semis. That’s better than 99.9% of people’s careers, those two results. So if Djokovic wants to keep playing, keep playing. But winning again now will be tough.

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“I’ve gotten it wrong many times, but there’s not many 39-year-old-plus people who win majors.

“And it kind of feels like, he can go semis, possibly a final. But to get over the final hurdle now, it feels like that next generation’s establishing himself. Alexander Zverev’s just shown up to the party. The way he served these two weeks at Wimbledon was frightening.

“Felix Auger-Aliassime has impressed me at the last two majors. Physically getting there, he’s improving. He’s on the cusp of getting in the party. So I think right now there’s maybe a few too many guys when Novak gets to semis quarters or finals. I don’t know if he’ll have enough physically in the tank.

“That’s the problem. You have to go back-to-back against two of the hottest players at the tournament, even if it Carlos Alcaraz isn’t there.

“Nothing but respect for Novak. He’s the GOAT, without question and and if he gets a 25 Slam, I will be happy to eat my words.”

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