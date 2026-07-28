The Six Kings Slam has announced is it returning for the third year in a row in Saudi Arabia and it’s confirmed the six players who will play the event.

The exhibition tournament has taken place in Saudi Arabia since 2024 and has seen Jannik Sinner claim the title in both years.

Sinner will return for the exhibition event to defend his title and he will be joined by Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz, Alexander Zverev, and Alex de Minaur.

The event takes place between the 21st and 24th October, which is during the ATP Tour’s European indoor swing, and will see the six men compete for a $6 million prize pool.

The tournament clashes with events in Lyon, Almaty, and Brussels, although they are all ATP 250 events and would be very unlikely to feature any of the top ranked players in the world.

Alcaraz, who has been out of action since the Barcelona Open in April, has only confirmed two tournaments so far post-the US Open, with the star also signing up for the Laver Cup, so fans will be delighted to see him advertised by the tournament.

Six Kings Slam line-up

Jannik Sinner

Alexander Zverev

Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic

Taylor Fritz

Alex de Minaur

Speaking of his upcomiing appearance in Saudi Arabia, the Spaniard said: “I’m excited to return to Riyadh for another Six Kings Slam. The atmosphere is always incredible, and it’s a privilege to be part of such a unique event alongside some of the best players in the world.”

Sinner, meanwhile, said: “I’m happy to be back in Riyadh to defend my Six Kings Slam title once again. It’s a great event with an amazing atmosphere, and I can’t wait to compete this October.”

Novak Djokovic, who has played every iteration of the Six Kings Slam so far without reaching the final, is also delighted to be returning to the lucrative Middle Eastern event.

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“Riyadh has always given me a fantastic welcome, and it’s great to be back once again,” said the 24-time Grand Slam champion. “Six Kings Slam has become a special event on the tennis calendar, and I’m looking forward to competing in front of the fans this October.”

The event will once again be broadcast live on Netflix and it continues the streamers excellent coverage of tennis in recent months, although they do not show any action from the ATP or WTA Tours.

The company has put out documentaries on Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert, and Rafael Nadal already in 2026, and has previously broadcast an exhibition match between Alcaraz and Nadal.