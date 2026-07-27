Carlos Alcaraz’s absence from tennis has been lengthy and there have been questions about whether the Spainard can return to his very best straight away.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion has been out of action since the Barcelona Open, when he was forced to withdraw from his home event with a wrist injury.

The still is on the entry list for the Cincinnati Open in mid-August and he is expected to play the Masters tournament as a warm-up for the US Open.

However, many pundits and fans have suggested there is little to no chance that Alcaraz will be able to challenge at the back-end of tournaments after such a long time away.

However, Alcaraz has already proved that he can return with a bang following a lengthy injury.

More Carlos Alcaraz news

Carlos Alcaraz ‘a needle mover for ticket sales’, says tennis commentator

ATP doubles champion says what would happen if Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner played doubles together

Alcaraz was forced to end his 2022 season early after suffering an abdominal injury at the Paris Masters in a match against Holger Rune.

That kept Alcaraz out of action until the Buenos Aires Open in February, so the star was out of action for a similar time to what he has endured this season.

Alcaraz won the title in Buenos Aires, and that kickstarted a very fruitful spell for the Spaniard.

Following his ATP title win, he went on to the ATP 500 event in Rio de Janeiro. He reached the final of that tournament, but lost to Cameron Norrie.

After that, Alcaraz also won Indian Wells and reached the semifinals in Miami to enjoy a successful Sunshine Double in March of that season.

On the clay court swing, Alcaraz won the Barcelona Open and the Madrid Open to truly assert himself as one of the best on the ATP Tour yet again.

Alcaraz won four titles in six tournaments, winning 29 of the 31 matches played following a five-month absence from tennis.

The star will surely be using the blueprint he’s set previously as a template in how to return from an injury back to your very best.

If he produces even a fraction of what he was able to in 2023, then the Spaniard will surely be very happy.

He will very likely need to if he wants to return to challenge Jannik Sinner at the summit of the ATP Tour once again. Following his absence from the sport, Sinner has been able to a 5290 ranking point different between him and Alcaraz.

Even if Alcaraz returns at top form, that’s going to be very difficult to cut down, such is the dominance of Sinner on the ATP Tour currently.