Alexander Zverev is ‘on the right path’ to reach the level of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, according to Patrick Mouratoglou, but the German must prove he can maintain an aggressive style across multiple tournaments.

Zverev recently reached his first Wimbledon final and, despite ultimately losing to Sinner, was praised for producing some of his most aggressive tennis throughout the tournament.

Four weeks earlier, at the French Open, he also captured his first Grand Slam title by defeating Flavio Cobolli in a thrilling five-set final.

In doing so, he ended a streak of nine consecutive Grand Slams won by Sinner and Alcaraz.

He also currently sits ahead of Alcaraz in the ATP rankings for the first time since May 2025.

Mouratoglou, the former coach of Serena Williams, Simona Halep, Holger Rune and Stefanos Tsitsipas, has backed the German as being ‘on the right path’ but remains unconvinced that he has reached the level of the currently dominant duo.

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“Zverev is on the right path, but do I think he is there? Not yet,” began the Frenchman during a social media post

“I mean, it was a big milestone for him to win his first Grand Slam and be in the final of the next one, especially on clay.

“And grass, he definitely reached another level. Is he at the level of Alcaraz and Sinner yet? I don’t think so.

“And even though he played some of his best tennis in the [Wimbledon] final, and Sinner was, I think, not at his best, he still didn’t win it.

“For him to be able to play aggressively with consistency and efficiency, he has to show that he’s able to do this over and over again until it becomes second nature.

“Otherwise, he starts, for example, the US swing and he knows he’s gonna beat those guys because he has margin; he starts to again control from the baseline, not be so aggressive.

“But if Zverev is to really make the step, he needs to practise this every single match, which he didn’t do yet.”

Zverev is next scheduled to compete at the Canadian Open, which begins on August 2, with Sinner, Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic all absent from the tournament.

The German won the event in 2017 after defeating Roger Federer in the final, claiming one of the biggest titles of his career at just 20 years old.

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