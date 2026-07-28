The 2026 Canadian Open is the sixth ATP Masters 1000 event on the ATP Tour calendar, but several big-name players have once again opted to skip the tournament.

This year’s event – the 136th edition of the men’s tournament – will take place at the IGA Stadium in Montreal and it is the start of the triple-header North American hard-court swing with the Cincinnati Open the second leg and the US Open the third leg.

Ben Shelton is the defending champion as the American won his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title last August after beating Karen Khachanov in three tight sets in the showpiece match.

The 23-year-old will return to defend his trophy and he will be seeded fifth.

How Big Is The 2026 Canadian Open Field?

It is a 96-player singles draw and the top 32 players on the entry list based on the ATP Rankings of 27 July will receive byes into the second round of the ATP 1000 event.

Six players will gain entry thanks to wildcards with three already confirmed as Canadians Gabriel Diallo and Liam Draxl will be joined by Frenchman Gael Monfils in the main draw.

Hubert Hurkacz and Shang Juncheng have entered via their protected ranking, while 16 names are still to be confirmed from the qualifying tournament.

Who Are The Seeds In Montreal?

Reigning French Open champion and world No 2 Alexander Zverev will headline the field and there is good news for locals as Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime will be seeded second for his home event.

The rest of the top 10 features Alex de Minaur, Daniil Medvedev, Shelton, Flavio Cobolli, Taylor Fritz, Alexander Bublik and Casper Ruud.

World No 35 Matteo Arnaldi currently occupies the last seeding position, but there are doubts over his fitness as he was forced to retire from his first-round match at the Washington DC Open on Monday.

Belgians Zizou Bergs and Raphael Collignon are next if there are any more withdrawals from the top 32.

Big-Name Stars Who Are Absent…

As you will have noticed, there are no Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz or Novak Djokovic among the top 10 seeds as the trio have opted not to play. Alcaraz, of course, is still recovering from injury while Sinner and Djokovic are taking extended breaks ahead of the US Open.

So far, those are the only seeds to withdraw, but the list could still grow.

With the entry list confirmed on 9 July, British No 1 Arthur Fery won’t feature unless he comes through qualifying as he was outside the top 100 at the time and only surged into the top 40 after Wimbledon.

The Draw And Other Important Dates

The draw ceremony is scheduled for Friday, 31 July.

The men’s first-round matches will get underway on Sunday, 2 August and it will reach the business end (quarter-finals) on Monday 10 August and Tuesday, 11 August before the semi-finals take place on Wednesday.

It will all come to an end on Thursday, 13 August with the men’s final set for 17:30 local time.

2026 ATP Canadian Open Entry List

Seeds

1. Alexander Zverev

2. Felix Auger-Aliassime

3. Alex de Minaur

4. Daniil Medvedev

5. Ben Shelton

6. Flavio Cobolli

7. Taylor Fritz

8. Alexander Bublik

9. Jiri Lehecka

10. Casper Ruud

11. Andrey Rublev

12. Lorenzo Musetti

13. Learner Tien

14. Jakub Mensik

15. Valentin Vacherot

16. Frances Tiafoe

17. Francisco Cerundolo

18. Tommy Paul

19. Arthur Fils

20. Luciano Darderi

21. Rafael Jodar

22. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

23. Karen Khachanov

24. Joao Fonseca

25. Arthur Rinderknech

26. Ugo Humbert

27. Alejandro Tabilo

28. Tomas Martin Etcheverry

29. Alexander Blockx

30. Brandon Nakashima

31. Iganicio Buse

32. Matteo Arnaldi

Other entries

Zizou Bergs

Mariano Navone

Corentin Moutet

Adrian Mannarino

Denis Shapovalov

Juan Manuel Cerundolo

Raphael Collignon

Cameron Norrie

Jaume Munar

Kamil Majchrzak

Alex Michelsen

Ethan Quinn

Hubert Hubert (PR)

Nuno Borges

Miomir Kecmanovic

Matteo Berrettini

Terence Atmane

Fabian Marozsan

Botic van de Zandschulp

Thiago Agustin Tirante

Yannick Hanfmann

Juncheng Shang (PR)

Tallon Griekspoor

Camilo Ugo Carabelli

Martin Landulance

Daniel Atlmaier

Marin Cilic

Vit Kopriva

Roman Andres Burruchaga

Zachary Svajda

Mattia Bellucci

Hamad Medjedovic

Lorenzo Sonego

Aleksandar Kovacevic

Pablo Carreno Busta

Adolfo Daniel Vallejo

Jan-Lennard Struff

Valentin Royer

Marton Fucsovics

James Duckworth

Luca Van Assche

Jenson Brooksby

Gabriel Diallo (WC)

Gael Monfils (WC)

Liam Draxl (WC)