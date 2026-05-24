There were tears, upsets, shocks and plenty of drama on the opening day of the 2026 French Open and here is your Tennis365 round-up.

Djokovic powers through

Novak Djokovic looked in trouble as his French rival Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard took the opening set against a legend who celebrated his 39th birthday last Friday.

Yet the Serbian found a way to battle back and seal a 5-7, 7-5, 6-1, 6-4 triumph on Court Philippe-Chatrier and he hit back at the French crowd after their vocal support for the French player.

“Obviously playing a French player, center court at Roland Garros is never so easy. The crowd gets into it and then you feel the pressure even more,” said Djokovic. “But all in all it was a good match to be part of: Three hours, just what the doctor ordered at age 39.”

READ MORE: Novak Djokovic hits back at Roland Garros crowd as he comes through tough opening test

Emma Raducanu struggles to hold back tears

Emma Raducanu’s French Open challenge was predictably brief as the troubled British No 1 was beaten by Argentina’s Solana Sierra 6-0 7-6 (4).

“I’ve been struggling with a cough for the last few weeks. Otherwise, my symptoms have been good. I’ve just been left with a lingering cough,” continued Raducanu, who made an alarming 42 unforced errors in the match.

READ MORE: Tearful Emma Raducanu speaks openly about her problems after Roland Garros defeat

Taylor Fritz’s misery continues

America’s Taylor Fritz continues to struggle to find his form and his French Open exit at the hands of fellow American Nishesh Basavareddy was the latest blow.

Fritz has been dealing with injury issues and also the break-up of his relationship with influencer Morgan Riddle in recent months and he admitted his opponent had too much for him as he lost ‌7-6(5), 7-6 (5) 6-7(9), 6-1.

“I really don’t think my level was that bad, to be honest. All things considered, I thought actually I played all right,” said Fritz.

“Certain things here and there that I could do a bit better. I wasn’t hitting some of the spots on my serve as good as I could have.

“I could have returned a lot better as well, but a bit frustrating because a lot of times I’m not returning well, it’s more like I’m having trouble just getting my racquet in a good place to make contact.”

Kostyuk puts it all in perspective

Sport is important, but it was put in candid perspective by Marta Kostyuk after her first round win at Roland Garros.

Ukrainian Kostyuk admitted her morning was filled with fear due to Russia’s ongoing airstrikes on her home country with her parents’ house not far from the latest missile strikes.

“I’m incredibly proud of myself today. I think it was one of the most difficult matches of my career,” said Kostyuk.

“This morning, 100 metres from my parents’ house, the missile destroyed the building. It was a very difficult morning. I didn’t know how this match is gonna turn out for me. I didn’t know how I would handle it.

“I’m incredibly proud of myself today. I think it was one of the most difficult matches of my career.

“This morning, 100 metres from my parents’ house, the missile destroyed the building. It was a very difficult morning. I didn’t know how this match is gonna turn out for me. I didn’t know how I would handle it.

READ MORE: French Open: Marta Kostyuk delivers emotional speech after victory – ‘I’ve been crying’