Stan Wawrinka missing out on a US Open wildcard is one of the biggest surprises of the tennis season so far.

The three-time Grand Slam champion has confirmed that he will be retiring at the end of the 2026 season and many of the biggest tournaments on the ATP Tour calendar have rolled out the red carpet for the Swiss icon.

Wawrinka has received wildcards into the three other Grand Slams this season, at the Australian Open, Roland Garros, and Wimbledon, as well as ATP 1000 events, the Italian Open and the Monte Carlo Masters.

Many expected Wawrinka would be given a US Open wildcard, but instant access into the tournament did not come and the Swiss star’s Grand Slam journey is officially over.

US Open 2026 men’s wildcards

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Magnus Norman, who has coached Wawrinka for the last 14 years on the ATP Tour, has taken to social media to share his thoughts on the snub.

The Swedish coach was typically magnanimous about Wawrinka not getting a wildcard and instead celebrated the star’s journey at the US Open over the years.

Via an Instagram Story, Norman wrote: “We pushed to play one last Grand Slam at 41 years of age but we just came up short.

“It sure hurts but thanks for all the beautiful memories on and off the court together with you and the team in New York for the last 13 years.”

It’s particularly surprising to see Wawrinka not get a US Open wildcard as one of his three Grand Slam titles came at the Flushing Meadows event.

Wawrinka won the US Open in 2016 to confirm the final major of his illustrious career.

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The Swiss star defeated Novak Djokovic in the final, in what is widely considered one of his best-ever performances on a tennis court.

Wawrinka ralled back from losing a first set tie-break to win the next three sets 6-4, 7-5, 6-3 to knock the Grand Slam icon out of his sixth US Open final.

He also defeated Kei Nishikori, Juan Martin del Potro, Dan Evans, and Fernando Verdasco en route to the final, so it was a momumental effort from the former world No 3.

With Wawrinka’s US Open journey now officially over, the star is confirmed to play his best Grand Slam tennis at the New York event.

Wawrinka played 62 matches at the US Open, winning a whopping 46 of them since making his debut at the 2005 tournament.

That means Wawrinka holds a 74% winning rate at the US Open, which is stronger than his career record at Wimbledon, Roland Garros, or the Australian Open.