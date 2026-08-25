Tennis icon Boris Becker has shared his thoughts on Carlos Alcaraz’s comeback and revealed if he thinks the Spanish star is the favourite to win the 2026 US Open.

Alcaraz is set to make his long-awaited return from a right wrist injury in the mixed doubles event at the US Open, where he will partner Serena Williams.

The seven-time major champion, who has not played since 14 April, will then compete in the men’s singles tournament at Flushing Meadows, which will begin on Sunday 30 August.

The 23-year-old is the reigning US Open champion, while he triumphed at the 2026 Australian Open in his most recent Grand Slam appearance.

Speaking with former WTA world No 9 on the Becker Petkovic podcast, Becker addressed whether it is a risk for Alcaraz to make his return in the best-of-five set format.

“What other choice did he have? At some point, he has to jump back into the deep end. Best-of-five, and especially in the New York heat on hard courts, it’s not the ideal time to come back,” said the six-time Grand Slam winner (translated from German).

“For me, he’s not the top favourite. It would already be a huge success for him if he makes it to the second week. He would have won three best-of-five set matches, and he could say his wrist is holding up.

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“But I’m incredibly happy to finally see Carlos Alcaraz back on a tennis court. We missed him, we missed his smile, we missed his tennis IQ, and his artistry. And I’m crossing my fingers that he’s fit enough to at least play the first round.”

Becker expressed his surprise at the fact that Alcaraz is the bookmakers’ favourite to win the US Open.

“I find it surprising that [the bookmakers] still see Alcaraz as the favourite. Yes, the odds aren’t quite as good anymore, but he’s still number one,” said the former world No 1.

“Well, I see it completely differently. To emphasise again, the four-month break is damn long. There’s an old saying that you need at least half of the length of your injury break to get back to where [you were when] you had to stop because of the injury. That would be in two months. I don’t wish that on him.

“But, it would be completely utopian if he reached his best form at the US Open already. Although, even an Alcaraz not in top form can beat one or two opponents.”

The German added: “To this day, we don’t know exactly what [injury] he had. He slowly fought his way back. All eyes are on Alcaraz.”

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