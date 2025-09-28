Taylor Fritz has told Carlos Alcaraz he can be beaten again after their Laver Cup match.

Taylor Fritz has warned the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner that he feels he can beat anyone following his shock win against the Spaniard in the Laver Cup.

With Team Europe expected to dominate the tournament in San Francisco, Fritz produced the shock of the round when he beat world No.1 Alcaraz in straight sets to give the home side a 7-3 advantage.

Team World went on to win the tournament 15-9 and Fritz believes his victory has given him the confidence that he can beat any player on the tour.

“For some time now, I’ve felt capable of beating the best if my tennis is playing perfectly,” he said during the Japan Open.

“Having beaten Carlos and Sascha [Alexander Zverev] back-to-back at the Laver Cup, it gives me a boost of confidence; it makes me see that I can achieve it.”

Fritz, who is ranked fifth in the world, did though acknowledge that his victories have yet to come at a Grand Slam with the American most recently being knocked out of the quarter finals of his home tournament by Novak Djokovic.

“Obviously, those successes didn’t come at a tournament as important as a Grand Slam, but I felt the nerves and pressure, and I knew how to handle them.

“Mentally, it’s key for me to face a challenge with a clear conscience, having done it before; it’s easier for me.”

A Slam remains elusive to Fritz whose best effort was the semi-final he made at this year’s Wimbledon but the 27-year-old believes he needs a big win to show he is at the ‘level’ of the top players.

“My main goal is to win a Grand Slam,” he said. “I know I can beat the best, but to regularly reach their level, I need a major success that shows me I’m at their level.

“After Djokovic, both Zverev and I are trying to reach the level of Sinner and Alcaraz.

“There are very few tennis players who can compete head-to-head with them, even on a single day, and I’m working very hard to close the gap between me and them.

“Only if I’m able to win a Grand Slam title will I be able to think about other challenges, like fighting to be the best in the world.

“It was a big problem to get injured after the Australian Open because I developed bad habits playing through pain.

“I stopped, I had a bad level on clay, but everything changed on the grass tour. Since then, I see myself playing at a great level.”

