Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have always enjoyed a cordial relationship despite their intense rivalry, but it was clear that the Italian wanted to make a telling point as he congratulated the Spaniard on taking over as world No 1.

Sinner lost his position at the top of the world rankings when he was well beaten by Alcaraz in the US Open final earlier this month.

It seemed as if the Italian had an edge over his rival heading into that match in New York, after he comprehensively dethroned Alcaraz as Wimbledon champion back in July.

Yet it was clear that Alcaraz had an edge over his rival as he completed a four-set win at the US Open to collect his sixth major title.

Sinner was asked about the surrender of the No 1 ranking as he spoke to the media at the China Open and while he was fulsome in his praise of Alcaraz, it was clear that he wanted to make a point about missing some tournaments earlier this year.

After posting a positive doping test after a banned anabolic steroid was found in his system last year, Sinner accepted a three-month ban and didn’t play between early February and his return at the Italian Open in May.

That absence allowed Alcaraz to gain some ground on Sinner in the rankings and it contributed to the end of his reign at the top of the rankings.

“He played more tournaments, and he played all tournaments very, very well,” said Sinner.

“If he was winning or making great results, he deserves to be there.”

Sinner also insisted his focus remains sharp heading into the final weeks of the season, which could include more clashes with Alcaraz at the ATP 100 events in Shanghai and Paris and also at the ATP Finals in Turin and maybe even the Davis Cup finals in Bologna the following week.

“I don’t think it’s pressure off or on,” he added. “The season went how it went. Yes, we split the Grand Slams, but we still had two very different seasons. I’m very, very happy with the season I have played or am playing because it was remarkable from my side, what I did. But also what Carlos is doing, winning many, many titles this year. Yeah, I mean, he deserves to be there. It’s as simple as that.

“Whatever happens in Turin happens. Davis Cup is different factors. You don’t play for yourself, you play for your whole country, which is even more kind of different pressure. Yeah, I mean, the season’s not over yet. We still have here. We have Shanghai, very big. We have Paris, which is very big. Turin, Davis Cup. Still big tournaments to come. Obviously the biggest, they are gone, with the Grand Slams, and we split those. Yeah, all I can say is I’m very happy with the season I’ve played. The ranking, it comes and goes, so let’s see.”

Sinner has plenty of ranking points to defend over the next few weeks as he won the Shanghai Masters and the ATP Finals last year, so he has an uphill task to finish as the year-end world No 1 ahead of Alcaraz.

