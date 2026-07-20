The latest Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS) tournament came to a thrilling end in Rio on Sunday and Brandon Nakashima was among the big financial winners.

Nakashima collected one of the biggest prize money windfalls of his career as he ruined the dreams of the Brazilian fans by beating local hero Guto Miguel in a high-quality final.

It ended an impressive set of performances from world No 32 Nakashima, who beat Nick Kyrgios in his semi-final match-up that was packed with thrilling shot-making.

The big disappointment for the Brazilian fans was the absence of Joao Fonseca in the semi-finals, after he was beaten by an inspired Kyrgios in the group phase.

Patrick Mouratoglou, the former coach of Serena Williams, devised the quick-fire UTS format and the huge prize money on offer ensured top quality players are lining up to take part.

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While the trip to Rio was not convenient for players who are likely to be preparing for their next big event in America or Canada, it is hard to turn down the kind of cash rewards up for grabs in the UTS tournaments.

Nakashima claimed a huge prize money haul of $368,800 for his two days of work in Rio, with runner up Miguel cashing in with a $214,200 payment.

Brazilian rising star Miguel is just 17 and his career prize money up to now stands at $66,714, so the money he collected from his fine run in Rio will be welcome to his career.

Kyrgios and Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo claimed $123,000, while Fonseca won $119,600 even though he didn’t get near to the finals.

“It was a great couple of days here,” Nakashima told the media. “I really enjoyed my first experience here in Brazil and my first UTS experience. Super happy and thankful to everyone for that.”

Since its inception, UTS has brought its unique tennis format to events in London, Los Angeles, New York, Guadalajara, Hong Kong, Frankfurt, Oslo, Nimes and now Rio, a city with a rich sporting pedigree having hosted the 2016 Olympic Games and the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

The UTS format is designed to deliver fan-friendly tennis at a fast pace and with maximum excitement, entertainment and crowd interaction. Players compete over eight-minute quarters, which can be decided by sudden death points, and only get one serve.

They can also use bonus cards to up the stakes. UTS Tour events offer generous prize money to ensure that every point counts and a DJ, MC and lightshow add to the atmosphere. Fans even get to hear from players mid-match so that they always feel part of all the action.

UTS RIO RESULTS

FINAL

Brandon Nakashima d. Guto Miguel: 3-0 (15-14, 17-14, 15-13)

SEMI-FINALS

Miguel d. Francisco Cerundolo: 3-2 (11-23, 15-12, 15-16, 17-12, 2-0 SD)

Nakashima d. Nick Kyrgios: 3-1 (14-18, 20-10, 17-12, 20-10)

CLASSIFICATION MATCHES

Cameron Norrie d. Tallon Griekspoor: 3-2 (12-19, 19-20, 18-7, 18-10, 2-1 SD)

Joao Fonseca d. Corentin Moutet: 3-1 (16-14, 13-20, 16-14, 19-10)

Final Prize Money:

Brandon Nakashima – $368,800

Guto Miguel – $214,200

Francisco Cerundolo – $123,000

Nick Kyrgios – $123,000

Cameron Norrie – $119,600

Joao Fonseca – $119,600

Tallon Griekspoor – $100,400

Corentin Moutet – $69,200

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