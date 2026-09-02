The number of players to withdraw from the 2026 US Open continues to rise after two more stars pulled out before their scheduled opening matches.

Main draw play at the 146th edition of the US Open got underway on Sunday, and some first round matches are still yet to be completed due to rain delays on Day 3.

The US Open, which is the fourth and final Grand Slam on the tennis calendar, is staged at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York City.

A total of 24 players have now withdrawn from the 2026 US Open across both the men’s and women’s singles tournaments.

Jannik Sinner, Victoria Mboko, Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper were among the 18 stars who pulled out before the draws were made on Thursday.

A further six players have since withdrawn ahead of their first round matches, with Thanasi Kokkinakis and Tereza Valentova the latest pair to suffer injury setbacks.

Kokkinakis was due to face world No 13 Rafael Jodar in the men’s event, while Valentova was set to play 25th-ranked Anastasia Potapova on the women’s side.

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Casper Ruud, Joao Fonseca, Ugo Humbert and Marin Cilic were the other stars who withdrew before their scheduled first round contests.

2026 US Open ATP withdrawal list

Jannik Sinner (world No 1) – replaced by Carlos Taberner

(world No 1) – replaced by Carlos Taberner Casper Ruud (world No 20) – replaced by Arthur Gea (LL)

(world No 20) – replaced by Arthur Gea (LL) Joao Fonseca (world No 26) – replaced by Jacob Fearnley (LL)

(world No 26) – replaced by Jacob Fearnley (LL) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (world No 27) – replaced by Alexei Popyrin

(world No 27) – replaced by Alexei Popyrin Ugo Humbert (world No 30) – Shintaro Mochizuki (LL)

(world No 30) – Shintaro Mochizuki (LL) Ethan Quinn (world No 45) – replaced by Martin Damm

(world No 45) – replaced by Martin Damm Sebastian Korda (world No 64) – replaced by Aleksandar Vukic

(world No 64) – replaced by Aleksandar Vukic Holger Rune (world No 80) – replaced by Facundo Diaz Acosta

(world No 80) – replaced by Facundo Diaz Acosta Marin Cilic (world No 81) – replaced by Otto Virtanen (LL)

(world No 81) – replaced by Otto Virtanen (LL) Thanasi Kokkinakis (world No 84 PR) – replaced by Bu Yunchaokete (LL)

(world No 84 PR) – replaced by Bu Yunchaokete (LL) Gabriel Diallo (world No 92) – replaced by Wu Yibing

(world No 92) – replaced by Wu Yibing Emilio Nava (world No 100) – replaced by Benjamin Bonzi

(world No 100) – replaced by Benjamin Bonzi Patrick Kypson (world No 116) – replaced by Stan Wawrinka

(world No 116) – replaced by Stan Wawrinka Jack Draper (world No 141) – would have needed to play qualifying due to his ranking

2026 US Open WTA withdrawal list

Victoria Mboko (world No 15) – replaced by Mananchaya Sawangkaew

(world No 15) – replaced by Mananchaya Sawangkaew Hailey Baptiste (world No 34) – replaced by Kaitlin Quevedo

(world No 34) – replaced by Kaitlin Quevedo Jaqueline Cristian (world No 41) – replaced by Darja Vidmanova

(world No 41) – replaced by Darja Vidmanova Tereza Valentova (world No 50) – replaced by Darja Semenistaja (LL)

(world No 50) – replaced by Darja Semenistaja (LL) Emma Raducanu (world No 59) – replaced by Anna Blinkova

(world No 59) – replaced by Anna Blinkova Irina-Camelia Begu (world No 82 PR) – replaced by Elsa Jacquemot

(world No 82 PR) – replaced by Elsa Jacquemot Jil Teichmann (world No 89 PR) – replaced by Julia Grabher

(world No 89 PR) – replaced by Julia Grabher Ajla Tomljanovic (world No 93) – replaced by Ella Seidel

(world No 93) – replaced by Ella Seidel Laura Siegemund (world No 98) – replaced by Nadia Podoroska

(world No 98) – replaced by Nadia Podoroska Varvara Gracheva (world No 106) – replaced by Anastasia Zakharova

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