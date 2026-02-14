Karolina Muchova pulled off an impressive surprise win to defeat Victoria Mboko and earn herself a big leap up the rankings.

What is Karolina Muchova and Victoria Mboko’s new ranking?

Muchova earned 1000 points for her success in Doha which saw her rise an impressive eight spots up the rankings, going from 19th to 11th.

That takes her just three spots away from career-best of No.8 ahead of the Dubai Championships.

As for Mboko, her semi-final victory confirmed her first entry into the top 10 and the 640 points she earned in Doha sees her just 14 behind No.9’s Elina Svitolina.

Mboko’s previous career best was 13th but her performances in Doha has seen her rise up three spots.

What prize money has Karolina Muchova and Victoria Mboko earned from Doha?

For winning the tournament, Muchova earned $665,000 in prize money, taking her total tally to $11,482,721. So far this year, Muchova has won $1,060,691 of which $7,815 was earned from doubles matches.

As for Mboko, she pocketed $385,001 for finishing as runner-up, taking her total tally to $2,524,268. This year, the 19-year-old has won $1,006,979 in prize money.