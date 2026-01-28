Novak Djokovic took issue with a question about him “chasing” Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner that he found “disrespectful” after reaching the Australian Open semi-finals.

The 38-year-old tennis legend was trailing world No 5 Lorenzo Musetti 4-6, 3-6, 3-1 in the quarter-finals in Melbourne when the Italian was forced to retire due to a leg injury.

Djokovic will face Sinner, the two-time reigning Australian Open champion and world No 2, in the semi-finals. Sinner downed seventh-ranked Ben Shelton 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in the last eight.

In his post-match press conference, Djokovic interrupted a reporter who compared the Serbian’s current situation to when he was competing with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the start of his career.

Here is the full exchange.

Q. In the early part of your career when you were chasing Roger and Rafa for titles, and now at the back end of your career, you’re chasing Jannik and Carlos–

Djokovic: I’m chasing Jannik and Carlos? In which sense?

Q. In terms of winning Grand Slam titles, just right now.

Djokovic: So I’m always the chaser and I’m never being chased?

Q. In the meantime, you won 24 Grand Slams–

Djokovic: Thanks. It’s worth saying that sometimes, right?

Q. Sorry, I should have put that in the middle…

Djokovic: No worries, no worries.

Q. So, what I’m saying is, is it possible to compare the way you felt initially when you were chasing Roger and Rafa with now when Jannik and Carlos have split the last eight Slams?

Djokovic: Well, I find it a little bit disrespectful that you kind of miss out on what happened in between where, the times when I started chasing, as you say, Rafa and Roger, and now that I’m chasing Carlos and Jannik. And there’s probably about a 15-year period in between where I was dominating the Grand Slams. So I think it’s important to put that in prospect and perspective.

I don’t feel like I’m chasing, to be honest. Roger and Rafa will always be my greatest rivals. I have tremendous respect for what Jannik and Carlos are doing, and they continue to do, and they will do for the next 10 to 15, 20 years. God knows how many years they’re going to play, they’re so young.

This is a kind of natural cycle in sports. You’re going to have another two superstars that are going to maybe have another third guy that I’m going to cheer for, because I’ve always been the third guy at the beginning. But it’s good for our sport, I think these kind of rivalries, and the contrast of the personalities and the styles of play, are very good for tennis.

And how is that affecting me? As I said, I don’t feel like I’m chasing. I’m creating my own history, and I think I’ve been very clear when I say that my intention is always to, in terms of achievements and objectives and results, I want to get to the championship match in every tournament, particularly Slams. And Slams are one of the biggest reasons why I keep on competing and playing tennis. So yeah, that’s all I can say.

Are they (Alcaraz and Sinner) better right now than me and all the other guys? Yes, they are. I mean, the quality and the level is amazing. It’s great. It’s phenomenal. But does that mean that I walk out with the white flag? No. I’m going to fight until the last shot, until the last point, and do my very best to challenge them.

