Stan Wawrinka extended his Australian Open farewell with an epic triumph on Thursday — and made a slice of tennis history in the process.

In what was the longest match of the tournament so far, 40-year-old Wawrinka battled past French qualifier Arthur Gea 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(3) to keep his final Australian Open campaign alive, having previously confirmed this would be his final year on tour.

The Australian Open will always hold a special place in Wawrinka’s heart, with the first of his three major triumphs coming at this event back in 2014.

However, the Swiss has now broken an incredible Grand Slam record at the tournament, with this match proving to be a record-breaking 49th major five-set match for the former world No 3.

Only five men in the Open Era have played 45 or more five-set matches in the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament, and Wawrinka could become the first to win 50 such matches.

=4) Fernando Verdasco – 45

A former world No 7 and the winner of seven ATP Tour titles, Verdasco’s best Grand Slam run came at the Australian Open in 2009, where he memorably fell to Rafael Nadal in a thrilling five-setter.

Five-set battles were a hallmark of his career, with the Spaniard contesting a staggering 45 five-set matches across the four Grand Slam tournaments — the joint-fourth highest tally of the Open Era.

Verdasco attained a 23-22 win-loss record across his 45 five-set matches.

=4) Lleyton Hewitt – 45

A former world No 1 and a two-time Grand Slam singles champion, Hewitt has long been recognised as one of the greatest competitors of his generation.

And, it comes as no surprise to see the former US Open and Wimbledon winner feature so highly on this list, with Hewitt matching Verdasco with 45 five-set matches at Grand Slams.

The Australian attained an impressive 26-19 record in such matches across his career, with his first five-set match coming in 1998, and his last in 2015.

3) Novak Djokovic – 47

No man in history can match Djokovic‘s 24 Grand Slam singles titles, and, having made a record-equalling 81st Grand Slam appearance in Melbourne this year, it is also no surprise to see the Serbian on this list.

To date, Djokovic has contested a staggering 48 five-set matches at Grand Slam tournaments, ever since making his major debut at the 2005 Australian Open.

The 38-year-old has a staggering 37-10 record in five-set matches at majors, and could well match — or break — Wawrinka’s milestone across the rest of his career.

2) Roger Federer – 48

Previously level with Wawrinka was compatriot and tennis legend Federer, the winner of 20 Grand Slam singles titles during his epic career.

The Swiss former world No 1 played 48 five-set Grand Slam matches during his career, with his first coming at the 1999 US Open, and his last coming at Wimbledon in 2021.

Federer holds a 31-17 record across his 48 five-set matches, and won the final three five-set Grand Slam encounters of his career.

1) Stan Wawrinka – 49

Wawrinka’s five-set epic against Gea was an astonishing 49th career five-setter in Grand Slam action, with the 40-year-old officially breaking his tie with Federer.

It has been over 20 years since the Swiss competed in a five-set Grand Slam match for the first time, with Wawrinka’s first such match coming at the 2005 French Open.

Following his win over Gea, the former world No 3 has a 26-23 win-loss record in such matches, and picked up his first Grand Slam five-set win since the 2023 French Open.

