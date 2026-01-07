The sole ATP Tour event in New Zealand, the Auckland Open has become a key part of the tennis calendar since it was first launched back in 1956.

The likes of Juan Martin del Potro and David Ferrer have lifted the title at the ATP 250 in the past, and a strong field is set ahead of the upcoming 2026 edition of the event.

From the players in action to the prize money and ranking points on offer for all those competing, we take you through all you need to know about the upcoming tournament.

Who is in action?

The Auckland Open field is set to be headlined by world No 8 Ben Shelton, the sole top-10 star in the field.

Shelton will look to improve on his 2025 campaign in Auckland, when the top seed was beaten in his opening match of the ATP 250 event by Jakub Mensik.

World No 12 Casper Ruud is set to be the second seed at the tournament, with world No 18 Mensik the third top-20 player in the draw.

Luciano Darderi rounds out the top four seeds in Auckland, with Cameron Norrie, Alex Michelsen, Lorenzo Sonego, and Sebastian Baez.

Also set to be in action is defending champion Gael Monfils, who became the oldest man in ATP Tour history (1990 onwards) to lift a tour-level singles title with triumph at the tournament in 2025.

Monfils receives a wildcard into the event, kickstarting what will be his final season on tour.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka has also accepted a wildcard into the event and, much like Monfils, will retire later in 2026.

What ranking points are on offer?

Like all ATP 250 events, a total of 250 ranking points will be on offer for whoever lifts the title in Auckland this year.

The tournament’s beaten finalist will take home 165 ranking points, with 100 ranking points on offer for the two men who exit at the semi-final stage.

Players who reach the quarter-final will earn 50 ranking points, and players who reach round two will earn 25 ranking points, though zero ranking points will be awarded to players beaten in round one.

Champion: 250 points

Runner-up: 165 points

Semi-finalists: 100 points

Quarter-finalists: 50 points

Round 2: 25 points

Round 1: Zero points

What prize money is on offer?

As per the ATP Tour website, there is a total prize money commitment $700,045 for this year’s event, up from the total of $680,140 in 2025.

This year’s men’s singles champion is expected to receive $106,460 in winnings, up from the $103,455 earned by Monfils last January.

The runner-up is expected to receive $62,115 in prize money, while the two beaten semi-finalists are set to take home $36,520.

The four beaten quarter-finalists are set to earn $21,155, with players in round two earning $12,285, and players in round one taking home $7,510.

Champion: $106,460

Runner-up: $62,115

Semi-finalists: $36,520

Quarter-finalists: $21,155

Round 2: $12,285

Round 1: $7,510

Key dates

Action at this year’s ATP Auckland Open is set to take place from January 12-17, with the Australian Open main draw underway the following day.

The quarter-final matches at the event are set to take place on January 15, with the semi-finals on January 16, and the final on Saturday, January 17; all matches are weather-dependent.

The main draw for the event will likely be revealed on Saturday, January 10.

Entry List (As of January 7, 2026)

1) Ben Shelton

2) Casper Ruud

3) Jakub Mensik

4) Luciano Darderi

5) Cameron Norrie

6) Alex Michelsen

7) Lorenzo Sonego

8) Sebastian Baez

Nuno Borges

Camilo Ugo Carabelli

Jenson Brooksby

Alexandre Muller

Fabian Marozsan

Valentin Royer

Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Aleksandar Kovacevic

Francisco Comesana

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

(WC) Gael Monfils

(WC) Stan Wawrinka

Further wildcards and qualifiers tbc

