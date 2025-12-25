Alexander Zverev’s 2025 proved to be challenging at times, with the German struggling both physically and mentally during a difficult season.

The 28-year-old still finished the year ranked third in the world and lifted a title on home soil in Munich, though sometimes struggled at the biggest events.

Zverev fell to 0-3 in Grand Slam finals after falling to Jannik Sinner in straight sets in the final of the Australian Open back in January, and was then beaten by Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals of the French Open.

The German then suffered a shock opening-round defeat to Arthur Rinderknech at Wimbledon, before his Grand Slam season ended with a disappointing third-round exit to Felix Auger-Aliassime at the US Open.

Zverev is one of the most successful tennis players of his era and is considered by many to be the best male player of the Open Era without a Grand Slam singles title, having competed at the highest level for a number of years.

And, the German’s wait for an elusive major means that he has made unfortunate history in 2025.

Earlier this month, Zverev broke an ATP Tour record for holding the most weeks inside the top 10 of the ATP Rankings without lifting a Grand Slam title.

Most weeks in top 10 without winning a Grand Slam (ATP)

5) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga — 260 weeks

Tsonga was memorably a surprise finalist at the 2008 Australian Open and went on to forge a hugely impressive career, spending 260 weeks inside the top 10 and winning 18 ATP Tour titles. However, the Frenchman would ultimately never reach another Grand Slam final.

4) Nikolay Davydenko — 268 weeks

Davydenko spent an impressive 268 weeks inside the top 10 of the ATP Rankings during his career, reaching a career high of third in 2006. The winner of 21 ATP Tour titles, the Russian was a two-time French Open and two-time US Open semi-finalist — and is considered by some to be the greatest player to never reach a major final.

3) David Ferrer — 358 weeks

Ferrer reached a peak of world No 3 in the ATP Rankings and spent a staggering 358 weeks inside the top 10, winning an impressive 27 ATP Tour titles in total. The Spaniard was runner-up to Rafael Nadal at the 2013 French Open, and was also an Australian Open and US Open semi-finalist.

2) Tomas Berdych — 369 weeks

Berdych spent 369 weeks inside the top 10 and reached a high of fourth in the ATP Rankings, recording seven consecutive year-end top-10 finishes at his peak. The Czech won 13 ATP titles and reached the 2010 Wimbledon final, while reaching the last four of the other three majors.

1) Alexander Zverev — 373 weeks

The German could hit 400 weeks in the top 10 of the ATP Rankings in 2026 and has won a staggering 24 ATP Tour titles, though is still waiting for his first major. Prior to the 2025 Australian Open, he was also a former runner-up at the 2020 US Open and 2024 French Open.

