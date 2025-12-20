The 2025 WTA Tour season was one of the best the women’s game has seen in recent years, with a string of memorable matches and notable storylines emerging across the year.

One of the best stories was undoubtedly Madison Keys’ incredible run to a first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, with the American proving to be the sole first-time major winner of the season.

Here, looking at a range of factors including age, experience, consistency, and potential, we rank the five most likely contenders for a first Grand Slam women’s singles title in 2026.

5) Victoria Mboko

Current Ranking: 18th

Best Grand Slam Result: R3, 2025 French Open

One of the brightest young talents on the WTA, Mboko stormed up the WTA Rankings across 2025.

The Canadian made impressive progress throughout the opening months of the year but surged into prominence at her home WTA 1000 event in Montreal, beating four major champions on her way to the title.

It took time for Mboko to adjust in the immediate aftermath of that win, battling a wrist injury and higher expectations, though she rediscovered her best form to end her year by winning a second WTA title in Hong Kong.

Aged only 19, with a big game and huge upside, the Canadian could find herself going deep and potentially challenging for Slams in 2026.

Tennis News

2025 WTA Awards: Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula honoured as coach of the year also revealed

Tim Henman issues Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper update ahead of United Cup campaign

4) Belinda Bencic

Current Ranking: 11th

Best Grand Slam Result: SF, 2019 US Open & 2025 Wimbledon

Few players had a more remarkable 2025 season than Bencic, who rose from outside the top 400 to world No 11 in a staggering post-maternity return to the sport.

The Swiss’ year was highlighted by WTA 500 triumphs in Abu Dhabi and Tokyo, though a Wimbledon semi-final run also saw her competing at the business end of the majors.

Despite a hugely consistent career, the former world No 4 has not always been a consistent force at the Grand Slam level, though she has huge experience — and an elevated ranking — on her side in 2026.

With a game that can work on all surfaces, the 28-year-old could be in line to become just the fourth woman in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam after becoming a mother.

3) Jessica Pegula

Current Ranking: 6th

Best Grand Slam Result: F, 2024 US Open

A regular fixture inside the top 10 for several seasons now, the ever-consistent Pegula remains towards the very top of the women’s game — and remains a potential contender for the biggest titles.

The American struggled at the opening three Grand Slams of the season, with an early exit at Wimbledon proving particularly tough, but she then embarked on another deep US Open run.

Having finished as the runner-up to Aryna Sabalenka in 2024, the 31-year-old progressed to the last four in 2025, falling to the Belarusian in three tight sets.

Pegula ended her 2025 season in strong form, and the American remains a force to be reckoned with at every level.

2) Mirra Andreeva

Current Ranking: 9th

Best Grand Slam Result: SF, 2024 French Open

Andreeva may have ended her 2025 season out of form, but the year still proved to be a landmark one for an 18-year-old long recognised as one of tennis’ brightest talents.

A stunning streak saw the Russian win back-to-back WTA 1000 titles in Dubai and Indian Wells this spring, while Andreeva was also a French Open and Wimbledon quarter-finalist in the summer.

Despite her post-Wimbledon slump, the teen star is still ranked inside the top 10 heading into 2026 and has experience of deep major runs, reaching the last four of Roland Garros in 2024.

Andreeva has barely scratched the surface of her potential, and, having beaten the likes of Sabalenka, Swiatek, and Rybakina in 2025, she feels like a significant figure at the very top.

1) Amanda Anisimova

Current Ranking: 4th

Best Grand Slam Result: F, 2025 Wimbledon & 2025 US Open

One of the most remarkable stories of 2025 was the rise of Anisimova, and the American is an obvious pick when naming a potential first-time major winner for the upcoming season.

The 24-year-old started the year ranked 36th in the world but made her top 20, top 10, and ultimately her top five debuts during an incredible spell, reaching her current ranking of world No 4.

Anisimova lifted WTA 1000 titles in Doha and Beijing this season but was a huge force at the Grand Slams, reaching back-to-back finals at Wimbledon and the US Open this summer.

With huge momentum behind her, the 24-year-old is surely the most likely first-time Grand Slam champion in 2026.

Honourable mentions

Clara Tauson: The world No 12’s big-hitting game powered her to a career-best 2025, and the Dane is one to watch in 2026.

Linda Noskova: The latest in a long line of Czech WTA talent, Noskova was an Australian Open quarter-finalist back in 2024 and looks set to build on an impressive 2025 campaign.

Jasmine Paolini: Though she did not reach a Grand Slam quarter-final in 2025, Paolini remains inside the top 10 of the WTA Rankings, and has proven to be highly consistent at the top.

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Read Next: Stan Wawrinka Farewell: Stan The Man’s big wins against Big Three of Djokovic, Nadal and Federer