The entry list for the 2026 Adelaide International WTA tournament has been revealed, and the field is set to feature 10 players in the top 20 of the rankings — four of whom are in the top 10.

The Adelaide International was founded in 2020, and the WTA 500 tournament is held on outdoor hard courts at the Memorial Drive Tennis Centre in Adelaide.

Madison Keys is the reigning champion, having defeated Jessica Pegula 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 in the 2025 final prior to her triumph at the Australian Open.

Keys and Pegula are set to return to Adelaide in 2026, while Russian top 10 stars Mirra Andreeva and Ekaterina Alexandrova have also signed up.

Belinda Bencic, Clara Tauson, Linda Noskova, Emma Navarro, Liudmila Samsonova and Victoria Mboko are the other top 20 players on the entry list.

How many players will compete?

The women’s singles draw at the Adelaide International features 30 players, with the top two seeds receiving a bye into the second round.

There have been 19 direct entrants confirmed, while there will also be six qualifiers and three wildcards.

When will the event take place?

The 2026 Adelaide International WTA tournament will be held from January 12 to 17.

What has the tournament director said?

Alicia Molik, the Adelaide International tournament director, said: “The 2026 edition of the Adelaide International will showcase the tournament’s continued growth and prestige on the global tennis calendar as it attracts world-class calibre from both the WTA and ATP tours.

“With Grand Slam champions, Olympic medallists and breakthrough stars confirmed, the field demonstrates why the Adelaide International has become a must-play event for players ahead of the Australian Open.”

Have any players used a special ranking to enter?

Players who have been unable to compete in any tournaments due to injury or pregnancy for a minimum of six months are eligible to use the WTA special ranking system.

The rule allows players to use the ranking they held at the time of their absence to enter eight tournaments, or 12 if they missed more than a year.

Marketa Vondrousova and Beatriz Haddad Maia have both entered Adelaide using a special ranking.

2026 Adelaide International WTA Entry List

6) Jessica Pegula

7) Madison Keys

9) Mirra Andreeva

10) Ekaterina Alexandrova

11) Belinda Bencic

12) Clara Tauson

13) Linda Noskova

15) Emma Navarro

17) Liudmila Samsonova

18) Victoria Mboko

18) Marketa Vondrousova (Special Ranking)

21) Diana Shnaider

22) Leylah Fernandez

23) Jelena Ostapenko

25) Paula Badosa

26) Marta Kostyuk

27) Dayana Yastremska

28) Sofia Kenin

30) Beatriz Haddad Maia (Special Ranking)

