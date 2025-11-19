France were bundled out of the Davis Cup Finals play-offs by Belgium and many believe Corentin Moutet’s attempt to play a trick shot at a crucial stage during his match cost them dearly.

In an all-European quarter-final encounter at the SuperTennis Arena in Bologna, world No 35 Moutet and Raphael Collignon (No 86) played the opening rubber of the tie and the Frenchman looked to be in control as he won the opening set and they were on serve in game 11 of the second set.

With Moutet serving at 5-6, 15-15, he had an opportunity to win a point with an easy putaway after a loopy return from his opponent, but he instead tried to play a tweener at the net and the ball dropped dead.

Collignon went on to break serve to take the match to a decider and he eventually came away with a 2-6, 7-5, 7-5 win to give Belgium a 1-0 lead before Zizou Bergs sealed the tie with a 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) victory over Arthur Rinderknech.

As soon as the press conference started, Moutet was asked about THAT shot and he replied: “I was expecting this question, to be honest, although not as the first one.

“What do you want me to say? Was it the best shot to play at that moment? I’m not sure. Was it the best option for that ball? I don’t know either.

“What can I say at this moment? I have done it many times in my career, people usually say I’m a genius when I do it, but now they will probably call me a clown. That’s how I feel right now.”

The 26-year-old added: “I think it was the stress, the tension of the match, the excitement, that’s why I did what I did. It was in a very tight game, I think that’s why I played that shot.

“It’s hard to make the decision, even if people might think it’s stupid, right now it seems stupid even to me, I don’t know what to say. It was an important point, it would have been smarter to finish with a volley, so I can’t replay it. If I had to play it again, I would definitely do something else.”

There is no doubt it will take Moutet some time to get over the disastrous result with France’s hopes of winning their first Davis Cup title since 2017 over for another year.

“I know I wasn’t playing just for myself, there are also my team-mates, the whole team, the people working hard for us,” he said.

“Even the entire country, the people supporting us and watching us. Here the responsibility is much greater, it’s true.

“I don’t have much experience in this competition, but everything has a beginning. You have to be good in your early games, especially when the captain trusts you and chooses you to play a match.

“Today I leave very disappointed with my performance, I wish I could have done better.”