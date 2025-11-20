It has been one year since Rafael Nadal officially called time on his extraordinary career — and the tennis icon marked the occasion by sharing footage of a special practice session with Alex Eala.

Tennis great Nadal, the winner of 22 Grand Slam singles titles, officially retired from the sport at the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga last November, bringing one of the most storied sporting careers of all time to an end.

Wednesday marked one year since the Spaniard played his final match, a loss to Botic van de Zandschulp in Spain’s overall quarter-final exit to the Netherlands in the 2024 Finals.

Emotions were high as the Spaniard said farewell to the sport, with a later retirement ceremony also held at Roland Garros, where the ‘King of Clay’ won a historic 14 of his 22 major titles.

Since his retirement one year ago, Nadal has not been seen on court and has appeared to pursue new hobbies and a new life away from the game, with him and his wife, Mery, welcoming their second child earlier in 2025.

However, marking the first anniversary of his farewell from the sport, the 39-year-old has taken to social media to share a short video clip of him hitting with WTA rising star Eala.

Long touted as a potential future star of the women’s game, Eala has harnessed her talent at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca in recent years.

And, those efforts have paid off across what was a landmark 2025 season for the 20-year-old tennis trailblazer.

Eala memorably beat three Grand Slam champions — Jelena Ostapenko, Madison Keys, and Iga Swiatek — on her way to the semi-final of the Miami Open in March.

That run at the WTA 1000 event saw her crack the top 100 of the WTA Rankings, becoming the first Filipina to reach that milestone, and she later became the first player from the Philippines in the Open Era to play a Grand Slam main-draw match at Roland Garros.

She would later reach her first WTA final in Eastbourne, and then won her first Grand Slam match at the US Open in August.

A landmark year ended in her breaking the top 50 of the WTA Rankings, and the Rafa Nadal Academy still provides her with vital support.

She still trains at the academy — where she hit with Nadal — and is coached by academy coach Joan Bosch, with Toni Nadal also present during her run at the Miami Open.

Eala has often spoken about her admiration for the 22-time Grand Slam winner, meaning the opportunity to hit with him is likely one she will never forget.

One year later, it felt great to be back on a tennis court! It was great to practice with you @AlexEala05! Next time I will be stronger pic.twitter.com/XMHkkVvfWh — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) November 19, 2025

