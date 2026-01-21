Ukrainian WTA Tour player Oleksandra Oliynykova has branded Aryna Sabalenka, Daniil Medvedev and Diana Shnaider as “dangerous people” who “hold dangerous beliefs” in an explosive interview.

Oliynykova made her main draw Grand Slam debut at the 2026 Australian Open and fell 6-7(6), 1-6 to world No 9 and reigning champion Madison Keys after leading 4-0 and impressing in the first set.

The 25-year-old, who is ranked 92nd in the world, claimed last year that “many” Russian tennis players, including Shnaider and Mirra Andreeva, support the war in Ukraine.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, tennis players from both Russia and Belarus (a Russian ally) have competed as neutral athletes on the ATP and WTA Tours.

Speaking to French newspaper L’Equipe, Oliynykova declared that some players are supportive of Russian president Vladimir Putin and Belarusian president Aleksandr Lukashenko.

“These people have the power to speak out,” said Oliynykova (translated from French). “Not only do they not, but worse, many support Lukashenko and Putin, who are behind the explosion that shook my apartment in Kyiv.

“It’s their fault that my country and my people are suffering. They support this, they finance this, they participate in Russian propaganda. It’s because of them that innocent civilians, women, children, are being killed right now in my country. It’s unacceptable.”

The Ukrainian went on to name WTA world No 1 Sabalenka, 2021 US Open winner Medvedev, and WTA world No 21 Diana Shnaider, as some of the high-profile players who support the Russian and Belarusian regimes.

“Actually, I feel like I’m living alongside dangerous people. They hold dangerous beliefs. And their actions are dangerous,” Oliynykova continued.

“I’m talking, for example, about the world number one (Aryna Sabalenka). Did you know that she signed the list supporting Lukashenko in 2020?

“During the protests in Belarus, when the streets were covered in blood because those who were demonstrating, defending democracy, and demanding fair elections were being repressed and beaten. Well, she signed it and declared that Lukashenko was her president.

“Diana Shnaider was honoured by Putin. Well, Diana Shnaider stated that she would be delighted to receive an award from her president. Those are her exact words, from an interview.

“There are also players who participate in the exhibition organised by Gazprom, one of the main sponsors of the war. This tournament in Saint Petersburg was organised, let’s be frank, to spit in the face of fair play and unity, to show they don’t care.

“Medvedev participated. Many others did too. Meanwhile, I was waking up with a start because of the explosions. Do you think that’s normal? I don’t.”

What have Aryna Sabalenka and Daniil Medvedev said about Oleksandra Oliynykova’s comments?

After their second round victories at the Australian Open on Wednesday, Sabalenka and Medvedev were asked about Oliynykova’s claims. Here’s what they said in response.

Aryna Sabalenka: “Well, I’ve spoken a lot about that before. Obviously, I want peace and if I could change anything, I would definitely do that. Other than that, I have nothing else to say.”

Daniil Medvedev: “In general, I respect all the opinions of all the people. I try… on the court, actually a bit different, right (smiles)? But outside the court, I respect all the opinions, but that’s her opinion and honestly I don’t have anything to say about it.”

