A Supercomputer has identified the favourites to win the 2026 Australian Open singles titles, and Emma Raducanu has been given just a 0.1% chance of securing her second major.

Madison Keys and Jannik Sinner are the reigning Australian Open champions, with the year’s first Grand Slam set to begin on Sunday.

There were four different major champions in women’s tennis last season, with Coco Gauff (French Open), Iga Swiatek (Wimbledon) and Aryna Sabalenka (US Open) joining Keys.

It was a different story in the men’s game, with the dominant pair of Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz each winning two of the four Grand Slams — as they did in 2024.

What is the Australian Open Supercomputer – and how does it work?

The Australian Open Supercomputer, conducted by JeffBet, is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias.

It estimates the results of each round based on every player’s current strength such as experience and recent form as well as betting market odds.

The machine then simulates the remaining matches in a season 10,000 times and constructs an average league table from the 10,000 simulations, to rule out anomalous results.

What has the Supercomputer predicted for the Australian Open women’s draw?

WTA world No 1 Sabalenka won the Australian Open in 2023 and 2024 before losing the 2025 final to Keys, while No 2 Iga Swiatek is chasing a maiden title — which would see her complete the career Grand Slam.

The Supercomputer sees Sabalenka as the favourite to lift the trophy once again, with the Belarusian being given a 23.7% chance of triumph.

Swiatek is not far behind with a 19.8% chance, while world No 3 and two-time major winner Coco Gauff is the third favourite with a 16.6% likelihood of winning her first Australian Open title.

Amanda Anisimova (8%), Elena Rybakina (6.9%) and Jessica Pegula (6.6%) are rated as the fourth, fifth and sixth favourites.

World No 9 Madison Keys has been given just a 1.7% chance of defending her crown.

Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, is seeded 28th, but she is rated as the 36th favourite with just a 0.1% likelihood of winning.

The Brit’s projected third round meeting with Sabalenka is a big factor as she has only a 9.9% chance of reaching the fourth round.

What has the Supercomputer predicted for the Australian Open men’s draw?

ATP world No 2 Sinner has secured the last two Australian Open men’s singles crowns, while top-ranked Alcaraz is aiming to win his first title at Melbourne Park, which — like Swiatek — is the only major he is missing.

Alcaraz is yet to progress beyond the quarter-finals at the Australian Open, but according to the Supercomputer, he has a 47% chance to win the title this year, making him the strong favourite.

The likelihood of Sinner claiming his third Australian Open crown has been calculated as 30.7%.

Novak Djokovic, a 10-time Australian Open winner and 24-time Grand Slam champion, is a distant third favourite with an 8.1% chance of victory.

Alexander Zverev (6%), Alex de Minaur (3.1%), Lorenzo Musetti (3%) and Felix Auger-Aliassime (3%) are the only other men given more than a 0.9% chance of winning.

