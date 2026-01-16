The 2026 Australian Open women’s singles draw is set, and it features one 17-year-old, three 18-year-olds and four 19-year-olds.

Mirra Andreeva, Victoria Mboko and Iva Jovic are among the young WTA Tour stars set to feature at Melbourne Park, with the tournament starting on Sunday.

Here, we look at the nine youngest players in the Australian Open women’s singles draw.

9. Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah – 20 years and one month

Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah turned 20 last month, and the world No 118 is making her Australian Open debut as a wildcard.

The Frenchwoman will face world No 1 and two-time champion Aryna Sabalenka in a brutal first round draw.

8. Sara Bejlek – 19 years and 11 months

Sara Bejlek, who will turn 20 on 31 January, is the oldest teenager in the women’s draw for her fourth consecutive Australian Open appearance.

The Czech, who is ranked 88th, will begin her campaign against Ashlyn Krueger.

7. Nikola Bartunkova – 19 years and 10 months

Nikola Bartunkova, who will turn 20 next month, is making her Grand Slam debut having progressed through qualifying without losing a set.

The world No 126, who is from Czech Republic, will play Daria Kasatkina in the opening round.

6. Maya Joint – 19 years and nine months

Maya Joint is at her career-high ranking of 32nd, and she is seeded 30th for her second main draw appearance at her home Slam.

The Aussie, who will turn 20 in April, will take on Tereza Valentova in her first match in Melbourne.

5. Victoria Mboko – 19 years and four months

Victoria Mboko celebrated her 19th birthday in August, and she is making her maiden appearance at the Australian Open, having made her debut at the French Open, Wimbledon and US Open in 2025.

The Canadian, who is at a career-high ranking of 17th, will play Mirra Andreeva in the Adelaide International final. She will then face Emerson Jones in her opening round Australian Open match.

4. Tereza Valentova – 18 years and 10 months

Tereza Valentova, who will turn 19 next month, is ranked 60th and making her Australian Open main draw debut.

It will be her third Grand Slam appearance after she featured at the French Open and US Open last year. The Czech will play Joint in the first round.

3. Mirra Andreeva – 18 years and eight months

Mirra Andreeva turned 18 in April last year, and she is currently ranked ninth, having reached her career-high position of fifth in July.

The Russian, who is the No 8 seed, will begin her campaign against former world No 17 Donna Vekic — after her Adelaide final against Mboko.

2. Iva Jovic – 18 years and one month

Iva Jovic celebrated her 18th birthday in December, and she is seeded 29th at the Australian Open, having climbed to her career-high ranking of 30th this week.

The American will play Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the Hobart International final before facing her compatriot Katie Volynets in the first round in Melbourne.

1. Emerson Jones – 17 years and six months

Emerson Jones has been given a wildcard to compete at the Australian Open, and having turned 17 in July, she is the youngest woman in the draw. She will be making her second Grand Slam main draw appearance, having also received a wildcard at her home major last year.

The Aussie defeated Tatjana Maria at the Brisbane International earlier this month, and she is ranked 155th in the world. The 17-year-old will face Mboko in the opening round at Melbourne Park.

