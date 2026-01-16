Tennis icon John McEnroe has given his verdict on Novak Djokovic’s decision to step away from the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA).

Djokovic formed the PTPA with former Canadian player Vasek Pospisil in 2020 with the aim of giving players a voice at the table when major decisions are made in the sport.

In March 2025, the PTPA launched lawsuits against the ATP and WTA tours and the International Tennis Federation (ITF). The PTPA has labelled the governing bodies a “cartel” and accused them of implementing “anticompetitive restraints and abusive practices.”

Djokovic revealed he did not agree with aspects of the lawsuit and added: “I found that maybe some wording was quite strong.”

On January 4, Djokovic announced he had chosen to leave his role within the PTPA after “ongoing concerns regarding transparency, governance, and the way my voice and image have been represented.”

The 24-time major champion added: “It has become clear that my values and approach are no longer aligned with the current direction of the organisation.”

McEnroe has admitted he was surprised by Djokovic’s decision as he made a point about Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer — who both expressed opposition to the PTPA.

“It came practically out of nowhere,” said the American. “I’m not even sure if it’s a union or an association — and the difference between the two terms is huge and leads to a whole other political debate about the actual impact.

“I don’t know exactly which players are involved, or whether it is possible to be a member of ATP and PTPA at the same time. All this additionally shows that the players are not at the table in the way they should be, because they are too divided.

“This is another example of how the whole situation seems to have caught Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer off guard. I don’t know what will happen next.

“I remember talking to Novak about all this before, as well as to the PTPA president at the time, but I haven’t heard anything since then. That was a few years ago.”

The seven-time major singles champion continued: “Tennis is too fragmented.

“Even PTPA was fragmented from the start, because there is already ATP. It’s a problem about 45 years old.

“Even when I was 20 years old, we were trying to improve the position of the players, to secure better deals with the Grand Slam tournaments and to be equal participants, even partners.

“However, in my opinion, the players have never been treated fairly, which is why the ATP was founded in the first place.”

