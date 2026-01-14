Former world No 5 Anna Chakvetadze has given Tennis365 her verdict on Novak Djokovic’s prospects of winning a 25th Grand Slam title ahead of the 2026 Australian Open.

Djokovic has been trying to become the first player in tennis history to win a quarter of a century of major singles titles since his record-extending 24th Slam triumph at the 2023 US Open.

The Serbian, who will turn 39 in May this year, would become the oldest Grand Slam singles champion ever if he were to claim another of the sport’s biggest prizes.

The former world No 1 reached his last major final at Wimbledon in 2024, while he made the semi-finals at all four Slams in 2025.

Djokovic ended 2025 as the world No 4 despite playing just 13 tournaments as he amassed a 39-11 (78%) record.

While Djokovic remains a force in men’s tennis, the rise of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner has changed the Grand Slam landscape significantly. Alcaraz and Sinner have each won four of the last eight majors since Djokovic’s 2023 US Open victory.

What did Anna Chakvetadze say about Novak Djokovic’s quest for a 25th Grand Slam title?

In an exclusive interview, Chakvetadze addressed whether Djokovic is capable of breaking the Alcaraz-Sinner duopoly to secure another major.

“With time, it naturally becomes more difficult,” assessed the 2007 US Open semi-finalist, who won eight WTA Tour titles.

“Even great athletes like Djokovic don’t get faster with age.

“Younger players are coming in — hungrier, more physical, more explosive.

“So of course, the chances become smaller with every season. But with a champion like Novak, tennis has taught us: never say never.”

Marcos Baghdatis, a former world No 8 and Australian Open finalist, expressed similar sentiments when he spoke to Tennis365 about Djokovic last year.

“Year by year, it’s going less and less, the chances [of Djokovic winning a Grand Slam], that’s for sure,” said the Cypriot, who lost the eight matches he played against Djokovic.

“But he’s still there, he’s still in the top five players in the world, he’s still competing with the top two, even top three.

“So, he’s still there. But how long, I think depends only on him, depends especially on his mind, if he’s still enjoying it and playing at that level.

“If I was in his place, I would never retire either. But it all depends on him.”

Novak Djokovic will start his 2026 season at the Australian Open

Djokovic’s next chance to win a Grand Slam will be at the 2026 Australian Open, which will begin on Sunday 18 January.

It will be Djokovic’s first tournament since he won his 101st ATP singles title in Athens in November. He was due to start his season at the ATP 250 event in Adelaide this week, but he withdrew.

The 38-year-old has won a record 10 titles at the Australian Open and holds a sensational 99-10 record at Melbourne Park.

