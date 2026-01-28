Jannik Sinner is on a ‘different level’ from other players who ‘just can’t hang with him’, according to Jamie Murray.

The Italian collected his 19th match win in a row at the Australian Open after beating Ben Shelton 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the semi-finals.

Sinner is also on an overall 20-match winning streak, having ended the 2025 season by winning titles at the Vienna Open, Paris Masters, and the Nitto ATP Finals.

The world No 2’s future in Melbourne looked dim in the third round after suffering from full-body cramps against American Eliot Spizzirri, a problem which has been absent in his two subsequent matches.

Jamie Murray, seven-time Grand Slam champion and former British No 1, was effusive in his praise of Sinner after his victory over Shelton.

“He’s on a different level,” said Murray, whilst speaking on TNT Sports.

“Guys just can’t hang with him. Even with Shelton’s firepower it is so difficult.

“He is so good at neutralising the play and getting himself back into position in the court, and once he has a position to get his front foot forward it’s so hard for guys to get back into the rally, there is no let-up.

“The challenge against Sinner is his tempo is so high in the rally and he is so quick from side to side, and it is so difficult to deal with him once you are in a rally.”

Sinner has now won 22 sets in a row against Shelton, including all of their eight most recent meetings.

The American had prevailed in their first meeting at the 2023 edition of the Shanghai Masters, claiming a 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(5) victory.

However, on this occasion, Sinner’s more all-around game meant that he was rarely troubled, breaking on three occasions and saving all four break points which he faced.

Tim Henman, former British No 1 and TNT Sports contributor, also weighed in with his analysis of why the four-time Grand Slam champion is a step above the field.

“Although Shelton tried a few different things, mixing up his serve and trying to finish up a few points at the net, time and time again Sinner comes up with the answers,” commented the Brit.

“That’s why he is so difficult for everybody to beat on a hard court.

“Sinner is serving incredibly well and then on the return of serve, Shelton has one of the best serves out there, but Sinner is in most service games and putting the pressure on.

“Then on both wings he is devastating.

“He has to play some of the best tennis of his life to win the baseline exchanges, and unfortunately for him when he had some second serve returns, he didn’t make his opponent play.

“But his game is moving in the right direction. He has reached another Grand Slam quarter-final, and he will go away and look at where he can improve to have an impact against Sinner.

“We know that Sinner is so tough, but when you have a serve like Shelton and you haven’t won a set in the last 22, he will want to put that straight next time they meet.”

Sinner will play 10-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic in the last four, with Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev contesting the opposing semi-final.

The Italian has won all of his last five most recent meetings against the 24-time Grand Slam champion, including straight-set victories at last year’s French Open and Wimbledon.

It was Sinner who, in 2024, became the first player in history to beat the Serb after the quarter-final stage of the Australian Open.

That semi-final contest ended 6-1, 6-2, 7-6(6), 6-3 in the world No 2’s favour, snapping Djokovic’s 34-match winning streak in Melbourne.

