Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek have echoed Coco Gauff’s complaints about the lack of privacy for players at the Australian Open, while Serena Williams also sent a message of support to the American star.

After Gauff lost 1-6, 2-6 to Elina Svitolina in the Australian Open quarter-finals, the tournament’s behind the scenes cameras broadcasted the two-time Grand Slam winner breaking her racket in a corridor.

In her press conference, Gauff said: “I tried to go somewhere where they wouldn’t broadcast it, but obviously they did.

“So maybe some conversations can be had because I feel like at this tournament the only private place we have is the locker room.”

Gauff later took to social media to write: “Living and learning, but still will keep trying to move forward.

“Also, I’m a real person with real feelings… I care a lot and I’m trying my best. Thank you to those who understand that.”

Footage of Swiatek forgetting her accreditation at Melbourne Park was another popular clip shared online during this year’s event, and the Polish star backed Gauff’s thoughts on the cameras after her quarter-final loss to Elena Rybakina.

“The question is, are we tennis players, or are we animals in the zoo where they are observed even when they poop? That was exaggerating, obviously, but it would be nice to have some privacy,” said the world No 2 and six-time major champion.

“It would be nice also to have your own process and not always be observed.

“I don’t think it should be like that because we’re tennis players, we’re meant to be watched on the court and in the press, that’s our job. It’s not our job to be a meme when you forget your accreditation.

“It’s funny, for sure. People have something to talk about. But, for us, I don’t think it’s necessary.”

Djokovic revealed he is “against” there being so many cameras and admitted it can be “frightening” if you forget about their presence.

“I empathise with her. I know what it feels like to break a racquet. I’ve done it a few times in my career. I know how it is to be frustrated, particularly after a match where you underperform,” the 24-time Grand Slam winner told reporters after reaching the semi-finals.

“And I agree with her. It’s really sad that you can’t move away anywhere and hide and fume out your frustration, your anger, in a way that won’t be captured by a camera.

“But we live in a society where content is everything. It’s a deeper discussion. It’s really hard for me to see the trend changing in the opposite direction, meaning we take out cameras.

“It’s only going to be as it is or even more cameras. I’m surprised we have no cameras while we’re taking a shower. That’s probably the next step.

“I’m against it. I think there should be a limit and a borderline where this is our space. You gotta be careful. I remember the time when we didn’t have so many cameras.

“Getting used to having an eye that you don’t hear that you sometimes forget about, always on you, is frightening. At times you wanna relax and be yourself in a sense that you don’t want the public to see.”

Tennis icon Serena Williams took to X/Twitter to praise Gauff’s passion and joked she could teach her fellow American how to “demolish” a racket in “one swipe.”

“Passion. Caring. Matters. Nothing wrong with hating to lose,” wrote the 23-time major champion.

“Now Coco when you want I can show you how to demolish in one swipe… Serena style.”

