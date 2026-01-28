Jessica Pegula broke new ground at the Australian Open with her quarter-final win over Amanda Anisimova at Melbourne Park and she could be in for a big rankings boost if she goes further in the tournament.

The American’s previous best results at the season-opening Grand Slam were three quarter-final appearances from 2021 to 2024 before she made early exits at the next two editions, but she has bounced back in 2026.

Anisimova was the favourite as she was seeded fourth compared to Pegula’s sixth and as she was looking for a third consecutive Grand Slam final following her runners-up finishes at Wimbledon and the US Open.

Pegula, though, had a big advantage in their head-to-head rivalry as she had won their three previous meetings, although their last clash before Wednesday’s encounter was back in 2024 before Anisimova reached the top.

But 3-0 became 4-0 as she made a dominant start, breaking the opening game of the match and again in game five to take the opener.

The second set was more even and Anisimova looked set to take it to a decider as she broke in game eight, but her compatriot hit back immediately and then dominated the tie-breaker for a 6-2, 7-6 (7-1) win.

WTA Rankings Permutations

Pegula’s win has added a twist in the battle to be the American No 1 after the Australian Open as she could overtake both Coco Gauff and Anisimova, although she faces an uphill task.

Gauff started the hard-court major at No 3 behind Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek with the two-time Grand Slam winner on 6,423 points before a ball was hit at Melbourne Park while Anisimova was on 6,320 and Pegula on 5,453.

Australian Open News

But Gauff, who was beaten by Elina Svitolina in the last four, and Anisimova’s exits have opened the door for Pegula.

Anisimova is already assured of overtaking Gauff after the tournament, as she dropped only 70 points from 2025 while she earned 430 for her quarter-final appearance, meaning she has moved to 6,680 points in the Live Rankings.

Gauff also reached the last four last year so while she earned 430 points, she dropped the same amount so will remain on 6,423 after the Australian Open.

Pegula – who has peaked at No 3 in the rankings – lost in the third round 12 months ago so she was defending 130 points, but has now earned 780 for reaching the semi-final so she is +650 for a total of 6,103.

So what does she have to do to overtake both Anisimova and Gauff?

Well, she will have to win the tournament as a run to the final will see her move to 6,623 points – good enough to move ahead of Gauff – while a title run will see her jump to 7,323 points.

Pegula faces Elina Rybakina for a place in the final and if she passes that assignment, then she will take on either Sabalenka or Svitolina for the title.