Coco Gauff’s Australian Open campaign came to a sudden and hugely disappointing end on Tuesday, with the world No 3 slumping to a lopsided defeat against 12th seed Elina Svitolina.

One of the most experienced players on the WTA Tour, twelfth seed Svitolina is not the kind of opponent you can afford to have a bad day against, but that unfortunately proved to be the case for Gauff in a shock 6-1, 6-2 loss.

The result itself is not a huge surprise, but the manner of the third seed’s defeat is, with the reigning French Open champion struggling throughout and holding serve just twice inside the Rod Laver Arena — hitting just three winners to a staggering 26 unforced errors across the 59-minute match.

With the dust now settling on a hugely disappointing exit, we look at what prize money and ranking points Gauff has earned for her campaign.

What ranking points did she earn?

For the second straight year, Gauff’s Australian Open campaign ended at the quarter-final stage, having fallen to Paula Badosa at this round twelve months ago.

That means the 21-year-old has earned 430 ranking points and successfully matches her point tally from 2025, meaning she will remain on 6,423 points in the WTA Rankings post-tournament.

However, she will drop at least one place in the WTA Rankings.

Gauff is currently down one spot to fourth in the WTA Live Rankings, with the player that has moved ahead of her — Amanda Anisimova — still to play her quarter-final.

Anisimova currently holds 6,680 points and is in line to return to her career-high ranking of world No 3 as things stand.

Tennis News

Iva Jovic’s prize money and WTA Rankings points from Australian Open

Australian Open: Why Iga Swiatek thinks it ‘doesn’t make sense’ to focus on Elena Rybakina head-to-head

Both world No 5 Elena Rybakina and world No 6 Jessica Pegula could also overtake Gauff if one of them reaches the final — though they are on the same half of the draw, meaning this is only a possibility for one of them.

After reaching the semi-final, Svitolina has earned 780 ranking points, achieving an improvement on her quarter-final run from 2025.

The Ukrainian is set to return to the top-10 when the rankings update post-event.

What prize money did Gauff win?

Record prize money is on offer at the Australian Open in 2026, with this year’s men’s and women’s singles champions set to take home a staggering A$4,150,000 for their triumphs.

For reaching the quarter-finals stage, Gauff will take home A$750,000 in winnings, the approximate equivalent of US$518,550 or £379,128.

That is an increase on the A$665,000 that Gauff and every other beaten quarter-finalist earned back in 2025, with the tournament’s prize money consistently increasing on a year-on-year basis.

For reaching the semi-final, Svitolina has guaranteed herself at least A$1,250,000 in tournament prize money.

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Read Next: American star’s coach being investigated by WTA for alleged misconduct and inappropriate relationships – report