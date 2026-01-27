Teenager Iva Jovic’s breakthrough campaign at the Australian Open has ended in the quarter-finals as she was beaten by Aryna Sabalenka, but it was a productive event for the American in terms of ranking points and prize money.

Competing in the main draw at Melbourne Park for only the second time, rising star Jovic stunned seventh seed Jasmine Paolini in the third round and then hammered former world No 20 Yulia Putintseva 6-0, 6-1 in the round of 16 to reach the last four of a major for the first time in her short career.

She was always going to be in for a tough test on Tuesday as she faced world No 1 and two-time Australian Open champion Sabalenka and a big test it was as the top seed dominated proceedings.

In a match played in hot and humid conditions at Rod Laver Arena, the world’s best player made a blistering start as she raced into a 3-0 lead with a break in the second game.

The 18-year-old managed to hold serve in the next three games, but she was always under pressure as she saved three more break points.

WTA Features

Who are Iva Jovic’s family? Parents Bojan & Jelena Jovic and sister Mia Jovic

WTA Rankings: Why Aryna Sabalenka’s world No 1 ranking is not under threat at Australian Open

Sabalenka eventually wrapped up the set on her third set point and dominated the second set for a 6-3, 6-0 win and a fourth consecutive semi-final at the season-opening Grand Slam.

But there was praise for Jovic as she stated: “These teenagers are testing me in the last couple of rounds.

“Incredible player, it was a tough match – don’t look at the score, it wasn’t easy at all.”

“She played incredible tennis, pushed me to … a better level. I’m super happy with the win, it was a tough battle.”

WTA Ranking Points

Jovic started the Australian Open at No 27 in the WTA Rankings with her jump to a new career high coming on the back of finishing runner-up at the Hobart International.

Players who reach the quarter-final of Grand Slams earn 430 points, but they also have to defend points from the corresponding period 12 months ago as the WTA uses a cumulative rolling 52-week system.

The American dropped 70 points after reaching the second round in 2025 so she earned 360 points for her quarter-final.

That is good enough for a seven-place jump to a new high of No 20.

Prize Money Earned

As per the WTA website, the teenager collected $1,162,399 in career prize money before the Australian Open with $36,651 coming so far this year.

Jovic has earned another A$750,000 (US$504,825) for her run to the quarter-final at Melbourne Park.

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.