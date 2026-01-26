Iva Jovic has long been recognised as one of the hottest prospects in American tennis, and the 18-year-old’s potential has been on full display following a rapid rise up the WTA Rankings.

After first making significant waves as a 16-year-old wildcard into the 2024 US Open, Jovic competed at all four Grand Slam tournaments in 2025 and finished the year inside the top 40 of the WTA Rankings following her run to a first WTA title at the Guadalajara Open.

Jovic’s progression has continued with a strong start to her 2026 season, with an Auckland Open semi-final and Hobart International runner-up finish then followed by the 18-year-old reaching her first Grand Slam quarter-final at the Australian Open.

The teen star’s rise in recent years has been meteoric, and her close family have remained invaluable supporters for her.

Here, we look at the impact of her parents, Bojan and Jelena, and her older sister, Mia.

Who are Iva Jovic’s parents?

Jovic was born in Torrance, California, in December 2007 to father Bojan and mother Jelena, both of whom emigrated to the United States as adults.

Bojan is from Leskovac in Serbia, and Jelena is from Split in Croatia, and they ultimately moved to America before the birth of their two daughters, Mia and Iva.

Both Bojan and Jelena are trained pharmacists, and speaking to the Cincinnati Open website last year, the 18-year-old spoke about the inspiration she took from her parents.

“My mum got a green card on the lottery, so super random,” said Jovic. “They weren’t even married at the time.

“They were already in a relationship, but they got married, came here, and they had to start from scratch. They didn’t have anything really.

“They are pharmacists, so they had to do all their tests again and just work really hard to try and build a life coming from such a small country like that to the US is not easy.

“I think I learned a lot from them about hard work and having to earn everything that’s coming your way. They’re really great people. I’m so blessed to have them.”

Jovic’s parents have supported her throughout her career, and in 2024 were at the Wimbledon Champions Ball to help celebrate her girls’ doubles triumph, having won the title alongside Tyra Caterina Grant.

Who is Jovic’s sister?

Another key influence in Jovic’s career has been her older sister, Mia, who was key in Jovic first picking up a racket when she was a child.

As she also revealed at the Cincinnati Open in 2025, the 18-year-old’s first introduction to playing tennis was hitting with her older sister as a child.

“Definitely me and my sister, just absolutely going at it in practice sets,” she commented.

“We were fighting so much. I was a little bit of a menace because I just couldn’t stand losing. There were so many fights and tantrums and everything.

“Those are definitely the earliest memories, but any fire is good I think in whatever way. Now I channel it into more positive directions, but before it was just me and my sister.”

Twenty-year-old Mia is also still a tennis player, and is currently a collegiate player at UCLA in California, competing while studying for a major in Business Economics and a minor in Accounting.

