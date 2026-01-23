Teenage WTA Tour stars Victoria Mboko and Iva Jovic are set to reach new rankings milestones after they both advanced to the fourth round at the 2026 Australian Open.

The pair are each through to the last 16 of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time after impressive third round victories at Melbourne Park.

Mboko overcame world No 14 Clara Tauson 7-6(5), 5-7, 6-3 in a hard-fought contest for her most best win at a major.

Jovic stunned world No 8 Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 7-6(3) to secure her first-ever victory over an opponent ranked in the top 10.

How has Victoria Mboko’s Australian Open run affected her ranking?

Mboko began the Australian Open at a career-high ranking of world No 26 after she was a runner-up at the WTA 500 in Adelaide last week.

With the three wins she has earned en route to the fourth round at the Australian Open, Mboko has increased her points total to 2,606 points.

This has moved Mboko up four places to a projected new career-high ranking of world No 12 in the Live WTA Rankings.

Australian Open News

Swiatek, Anisimova, & Rybakina handed potential Australian Open boost as major rival exits

Emma Raducanu gets candid advice as Andy Roddick questions her approach after Australian Open exit

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

The 19-year-old Canadian will face world No 1 and four-time Grand Slam champion Aryna Sabalenka next, and she could climb to 11th position if she pulls off the upset.

How has Iva Jovic’s Australian Open run affected her ranking?

Iva Jovic was at her career-best ranking position of world No 27 heading into the Australian Open after she was a finalist at the WTA 250 event in Hobart last week.

The 18-year-old’s run to the last 16 in Melbourne has boosted her points total to 1,841 points, which has lifted her five spots to a projected new career-high of 22nd in the Live WTA Rankings.

The American will take on 94th-ranked Yulia Putintseva next, and a win would take her points tally to 2,031, which could see her break into the top 20.

What did Victoria Mboko and Iva Jovic say after reaching the Australian Open fourth round?

Victoria Mboko: “There’s a lot of us teenagers on the tour who are actually still in the tournament right now. I think it’s really nice to see.

“I’ve known a lot of them for such a long time, played against them in the juniors. I always want them to do well and vice versa.”

Iva Jovic: “It feels amazing [to beat a top 10 player for the first time].

“I’ve been wanting this one for a while now and working really hard for it. I had a couple of tough losses, and I’m just so happy to get through that barrier and get the win today.”

READ NEXT: Naomi Osaka apologises for ‘disrespectful’ comment as she and Sorana Cirstea clarify Australian Open clash

