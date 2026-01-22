Belinda Bencic has crashed out of the Australian Open — and the Swiss’ shock three-set defeat to qualifier Nikola Bartunkova may well be the biggest surprise of the tournament so far.

The world No 10 went unbeaten in singles action at the United Cup earlier this month and entered the Australian Open with many people naming her as a title contender, though she was stunned 6-3, 0-6, 6-4 by world No 126 Bartunkova on Thursday.

Bencic was a major danger for several leading women in the Australian Open draw, and here we look at how her shock exit could benefit the campaigns of Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, and Amanda Anisimova.

How will it benefit Swiatek, Anisimova, and Rybakina?

Swiatek, Anisimova, and Rybakina are the three highest-ranked women in the bottom half of the Australian Open draw, which is where Bencic was also situated.

All three women won on Thursday, with second seed Swiatek defeating Marie Bouzkova 6-2, 6-3, fourth seed Anisimova beating Katerina Siniakova 6-1, 6-4, and fifth seed Rybakina seeing off Varvara Gracheva 7-5, 6-2.

Interestingly, all three of Swiatek, Anisimova, and Rybakina had lost their most recent meetings against Bencic — who had not tasted defeat to anyone in 2026, prior to her loss against Bartunkova.

Bencic most recently faced Swiatek at the United Cup earlier this month, battling from a set down to beat the Pole 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 in the final of the mixed team event.

The Swiss defeated Anisimova when they last met in Indian Wells in March 2025, while she defeated Rybakina in the semi-final of the Abu Dhabi Open last February, where she ultimately lifted the title.

Of all three potential contenders, it is arguably Rybakina who has gained the most from Bencic’s shock defeat.

The fifth seed was set to face the 10th seed in the fourth round of the women’s singles draw, though the highest-ranked player in this mini-section — other than herself — is now 21st seed Elise Mertens.

Mertens will face Bartunkova in the third round, while Rybakina will face Tereza Valentova; the winners of those two matches will then meet in round four.

Bencic was by far and away the most dangerous player for the Kazakh in this mini-section on paper, and Rybakina has not been in a good run in Grand Slams in recent seasons.

The Kazakh has failed to reach a major quarter-final since her 2024 Wimbledon semi-final campaign and fell in the third or fourth round of every Slam in 2025.

As she looks to return to the latter stages of the majors and potentially progress to her second Australian Open final, Rybakina could well benefit greatly from a Bencic-free path.

Just weeks after a difficult loss to the Swiss in Sydney, Swiatek could have faced Bencic in the last eight — with her, Bencic, and Rybakina all in the same quarter.

Fifth seed Rybakina and 16th seed Naomi Osaka, who Swiatek could face in round four, may well still be big obstacles for the Pole, but she could also be relieved to see Bencic out of her potential pathway.

In the third quarter of the draw, Anisimova would not have been set to meet Bencic until at least the semi-final, and could still have to navigate tests against potentially either compatriots Jessica Pegula or Madison Keys.

But, there is no doubt that Bencic’s departure is one of the biggest stories of the event so far, and could well clear the path for someone to reach the final — and maybe even win the title.

