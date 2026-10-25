Katerina Siniakova and Ashlyn Krueger ranking points and prize money after Japan Open final

Japan Open title winner Katerina Siniakova and runner-up Ashlyn Krueger are both set to return to the top 50 of the rankings following their impressive performances in Tokyo.

Both finalists were unseeded and beat seeds en route to the final with Siniakova defeating second seed Peyton Stearns and eighth seed Katie Boulter to reach her 11 WTA Tour singles final while Krueger beat sixth seed Janice Tjen, fourth seed Talia Gibson and top seed Ann Li.

After needing more than two hours and three sets to get the better of Li, Krueger – who won the tournament in 2023 – never really got going in the final as Siniakova ran away with the match and the title with the Czech winning 6-1, 6-0 in one hour and eight minutes to secure her sixth WTA singles trophy.

Doubles great Siniakova broke in games one, five and seven of the opening set and ended up winning 10 consecutive games with further breaks in games three, four and six of the second set.

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For Siniakova, it is a first singles title since she won the Jiangxi Open three years ago while the 2023 Japan Open remains Krueger’s only top-level trophy to date.

And while Siniakova has won “only” six singles titles, she is one of the all-time great doubles players as she has won 39 women’s doubles trophies with seven of those coming in 2026.

The 30-year-old has also completed two Career Grand Slams as she has won the Australian Open three times, the French Open four times, Wimbledon three times and the US Open twice.

But both have received handy boosts in the WTA Rankings with their performances at the WTA 250 tournament.

WTA Ranking Points Earned

Siniakova, who has peaked at No 27 in the singles rankings, started the tournament at No 86 and she has surged 37 places to No 49 in the Live WTA Rankings after picking up 249 points.

Former world No 29 Krueger kicked off her Japan Open campaign at No 55 and she earned 163 points, resulting in an 11-place jump to No 44.

Prize Money Earned

Siniakova’s 2026 earnings were $3,293,819 before the start of the Japan Open with most of that coming from doubles as she won the French Open and US Open women’s doubles events while her career total was $18,238,169.

She will add another $37,390 to those totals for winning the WTA 250 event.

Krueger, who had earned $1,351,128 in 2026 and 44,228,657 over her career, collects a cheque of $22,125 for finishing runner-up.