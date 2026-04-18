Toni Nadal has delivered a blunt assessment of Novak Djokovic’s Grand Slam prospects while also urging caution over the growing hype surrounding Joao Fonseca.

Djokovic’s career is, arguably, one of the most glittering in the history of sport, holding the record for the most Grand Slam singles titles (24), most weeks as the world No 1 (428), as well as the most Masters 1000 titles (40).

The Serb was a relatively late bloomer, compared to rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, but has continued to defy age.

In January, he reached his 38th Grand Slam final by defeating two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals of the Australian Open, before falling to Carlos Alcaraz.

This was the first time he had reached the showpiece match at such an event for 18 months.

However, despite the success down under, Djokovic has struggled to remain fully healthy and follow a complete schedule since the start of the 2024 season.

Most recently, the former world No 1 withdrew from the Miami Open, Monte Carlo Masters, and Madrid Masters due to an undisclosed ‘physical issue’.

He is next due to return to the tour at the Italian Open, before beginning another campaign at the French Open – where he is a three-time champion.

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Toni Nadal, the uncle and former coach of Rafael Nadal, believes that Djokovic will remain on the professional tour for a while longer, but doubts his chances of lifting a 25th Grand Slam trophy.

“No, no, for now, let him continue,” remarked Nadal during an interview with Mundo Deportivo.

“ Although I think it’s unlikely he’ll [Djokovic] win another Grand Slam. He beat [Jannik] Sinner in Australia, but not [Carlos] Alcaraz in the final.

“I think Sinner didn’t have a very good day, he didn’t have a brilliant tournament. Djokovic, who is exceptional, knew how to take advantage of that.

“In the final, he played an incredible first set, but he can’t maintain that pace for two hours against Alcaraz.”

In addition to his prediction surrounding Djokovic’s prospects, Nadal also made a brutal assessment of rising star Fonseca.

The Brazilian has continued to impress many tennis fans and pundits alike, recently reaching the fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters and the last eight in Monte Carlo.

However, the tennis legend’s uncle is not as impressed as may have been presumed, adding that he ‘didn’t get the feeling of being in front of a great player’ when watching him compete in Miami.

“I watched Joao’s [Fonseca] match in Miami, and honestly, I didn’t get the feeling of being in front of a great player,” the former coach analysed.

“I mean a level like Alcaraz, the level of a super player. When we first saw Djokovic, I knew right away he would be No 1. I saw del Potro, and felt he’s a top-10 player.”

Toni Nadal also continued to criticise the perceived lack of variety in modern tennis, arguing that the dominant strategy now is simply ‘hitting the ball really hard’ to win matches.

“I don’t like modern tennis enough because I prefer strategy in ball sports,” he said.

“And we’re in a sport where the most important thing, above all else, is hitting the ball really hard. Everyone serves at 200.

“In the era of the Big Three, there was more variety.”