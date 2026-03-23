Stefanos Tsitsipas declared “you should be ashamed of yourself” in a rant directed at the chair umpire during his brutal loss to Arthur Fils at the 2026 Miami Open.

Tsitsipas was destroyed 6-0, 6-1 by world No 31 Fils in a third round match lasting only 55 minutes on Sunday night in Miami.

The former world No 3, who is currently ranked 51st, was broken in six of his seven service games and won only six of the 31 points played on Fils’ serve.

The Greek won just 24 of the 77 points in the match (31%) as he committed 28 unforced errors and hit only four winners.

Tsitsipas now holds a 0-5 record against Fils (including a match in Barcelona last year where he retired in the first set).

After he was broken by the Frenchman in the opening game of the second set, Tsitsipas voiced his frustrations to chair umpire Greg Allensworth.

The 27-year-old criticised the lighting inside the Stadium Court in Miami as he claimed he could not see the ball.

“You should be ashamed of yourself,” Tsitsipas said to Allensworth.

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“Have you ever seen me serve and miss a forehand for five hours in a row? It doesn’t happen. This thing doesn’t happen.

“I can’t see the ball. I don’t know how he (Fils) does. I don’t know how he sees it.”

Tsitsipas se queja con el juez de silla por las luces… “Deberías avergonzarte de esto. ¿Alguna vez me has visto fallar todos los golpes después del saque como lo estoy haciendo hoy?”

pic.twitter.com/756BDE5wX8 — Tiempo De Tenis (@Tiempodetenis1) March 23, 2026

Tsitsipas’ loss to Fils came after he defeated world No 6 Alex de Minaur 6-3, 7-6(3) in the second round in Miami — which was only his second win against a top 10 player since April 2024.

In the opening round at the Masters 1000 tournament, Tsitsipas saw off 174th-ranked qualifier Arthur Fery 6-1, 7-6(4).

The two-time Grand Slam finalist holds an 11-7 record in 2026 (9-7 excluding two Davis Cup wins).

Tsitsipas’ current ranking of 51 is his lowest position since April 2018.

What next for Tsitsipas?

Tsitsipas is next due to compete at the 2026 Monte Carlo Masters, which will begin on April 5.

The Greek is a three-time champion in Monte Carlo (2021, 2022 and 2024) — which is the only Masters 1000 tournament he has won.

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