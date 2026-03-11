Novak Djokovic’s Indian Wells doubles campaign with Stefanos Tsitsipas ended with a second round loss featuring a contentious incident that appeared to frustrate the tennis icon.

Djokovic and Tsitsipas received a wildcard for the men’s doubles event in Indian Wells, and they upset No 3 seeds Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic 6-3, 6-2 in the first round on their debut as a doubles team.

In the second round, Djokovic and Tsitsipas lost 7-6(4), 7-5 to the big-serving pairing of Valentin Vacherot and Arthur Rinderknech, who are cousins.

In the opening set of the match, Djokovic called for a video review as he claimed Rinderknech waved his racket to distract Tsitsipas, who missed a bounce smash long.

Djokovic and Rinderknech then exchanged words before the chair umpire confirmed to spectators that the Serb had requested a review “to check if his opponent somehow distracted him [Tsitsipas] during the point.”

After reviewing the footage, the umpire ruled that Rinderknech had committed hindrance by moving his racket and awarded the point to Djokovic and Tsitsipas.

Vacherot and Rinderknech went on to save two set points before winning a tight opening set on a tiebreak.

The Monegasque-French pair then came from 3-5 down in the second set to seal the victory.

Djokovic is known for his gracious and warm exchanges with opponents at the net, but he did not look happy after this match as he gave uncharacteristically cold and brief handshakes to both Vacherot and Rinderknech.

World No 28 Rinderknech then seemingly took a dig at Djokovic as he celebrated the win by waving his arms around, in reference to the hindrance incident.

The Frenchman replied to Tennis TV’s post of his celebration on X/Twitter with three laughing emojis and love eyes emojis

Vacherot and Rinderknech will face Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev in the doubles quarter-finals.

Djokovic will meet defending champion Jack Draper in the last 16 of the men’s singles tournament on Wednesday. Vacherot and Rinderknech both exited the singles in the third round, while Tsitispas lost in the first round.

