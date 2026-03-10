Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper have shared their thoughts ahead of their blockbuster fourth round showdown at the 2026 Indian Wells Open.

A potential last 16 clash between Djokovic and Draper drew the attention of fans and analysts when the Indian Wells draw was made, and it became a reality after both men won their third round matches on Monday.

It will be only the second-ever meeting between the pair after Djokovic won their first round match at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships in four sets.

World No 14 Draper is the reigning Indian Wells champion, while third-ranked Djokovic is a five-time winner of the prestigious event.

Speaking on Tennis Channel after his third round win over Aleksandar Kovacevic, Djokovic looked ahead to his match with Draper.

“I’m trying to manage my body and my mental state on a daily basis so that I can be peaking as much as I possibly can on a given day,” said the 38-year-old Serbian.

“Then of course, there’s a challenge and an obstacle across the net, whoever you get to play, and it’s not gonna get easier from here.

“The opponents are only gonna get tougher, and Jack Draper is next, who is defending champ and playing on a really high level again.

“But I love the challenge, that’s one of the biggest reasons why I’m still here and competing with these young guys — is because I really wanna see how they beat me, if they can. And that kind of drives me every day to get better, to really prove to myself and others that I can still play on a highest level.

“Indian Wells is a tournament that I really always enjoyed playing and it’s a favourite tournament on the tour for so many players.”

On his win against Kovacevic, Djokovic added: “Another physical battle, but obviously against an opponent that was playing on a high level, so I’m glad to overcome it.

“Can I play better? Yes. I’m very self-critical, but I’m just glad to win two matches in a row in Indian Wells in last whatever years (laughs).”

Following his third round victory over Francisco Cerundolo, Draper expressed the respect he has for Djokovic.

“I haven’t really seen much of him play here, but I know what to expect from Novak. I have been watching him since I was young,” said the 24-year-old Brit.

“He’s obviously, I think, the greatest tennis player of all time — my opinion. His mentality and just his level of tennis is always incredibly high.

“I’m going to have to play really well and take my chances, but more than anything, just very grateful to not only be out here, but to be having the opportunity to play against these guys, and keep on improving my level and giving myself another chance to compete on the stages I want to be at.”

