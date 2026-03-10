Former world No 1 Yevgeny Kafelnikov has raised concerns about Mirra Andreeva’s form and claimed his Russian compatriot is “stagnant” after her exit at the 2026 Indian Wells Open.

Andreeva‘s title defence at the WTA 1000 event in Indian Wells ended with a surprise 6-4, 6-7(5), 3-6 third round defeat to world No 44 Katerina Siniakova.

The world No 8 was two points from victory at 5-4 in the second set tiebreak, but she lost the next three points to her 29-year-old Czech opponent.

The 18-year-old star then broke to take a 3-2 lead in the deciding set, but she saw her lead slip away as Siniakova won four straight games to seal the upset.

Andreeva’s loss comes after she demolished world No 65 Solana Sierra 6-0, 6-0 in her opening match in Indian Wells.

In an interview with Russian website Championat, Kafelnikov did not hold back with his verdict on Andreeva’s disappointing loss in California.

“Who doesn’t question Mirra’s form? Her current form might not be questioned only by people who lack tennis competence,” asserted the two-time Grand Slam champion.

Indian Wells News

Indian Wells Open: Mirra Andreeva makes ‘not really proud’ admission after appearing to swear at spectators

Iga Swiatek hails ‘amazing’ next Indian Wells opponent as ‘Roger Federer of women’s tennis’

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

“For them, Mirra’s game doesn’t raise questions, but for everyone else, including me, it does. She’s not making progress — that’s the most important thing. She’s stagnant.”

What else has Kafelnikov said about Andreeva?

Kafelnikov, who retired in 2003, is typically forthright when sharing his views on current tennis.

After Andreeva’s fourth round loss to Elina Svitolina at the 2026 Australian Open, Kafelnikov argued Andreeva had “no prospects of becoming the world No 1 or winning a Grand Slam” with her current game.

“Honestly, with the way she’s playing right now, I’ll say this — you can hate me, you can say whatever you want — but she has no prospects of becoming the world No 1 or winning a Grand Slam,” said the 52-year-old.

“You need to look reality straight in the eye. I genuinely want — I’m telling you this honestly — for her to improve as a tennis player and to win a huge number of Grand Slam tournaments, but to do that, something has to change.”

READ NEXT: Indian Wells Open: Tennis Channel commentators involved in on-air spat – ‘Let’s focus on the players’

