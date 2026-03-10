Iga Swiatek has described Karolina Muchova as an “amazing player” and compared the Czech star to Roger Federer ahead of the pair’s showdown at the 2026 Indian Wells Open.

World No 2 Swiatek will face 13th-ranked Muchova in the fourth round at the WTA 1000 tournament in Indian Wells on Wednesday.

Swiatek is seeking her third Indian Wells crown after triumphs in 2022 and 2024, while Muchova is vying for her second WTA 1000 crown after securing her maiden trophy at this level of event in Doha last month.

Both players earned convincing third round victories at Tennis Paradise on Monday, with Swiatek downing Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-2 and Muchova crushing Antonia Ruzic 6-0, 6-3.

Swiatek leads the head-to-head 4-1 having won the pair’s last four matches after Muchova won their first-ever encounter in Prague in 2019.

In her press conference after reaching the last 16, Swiatek was asked about the success she has had against Muchova and what she expects from the match.

“Well, the way you started that question, I don’t want to expect that, because yes, like the head-to-head might be to my side, but I can remember all these matches I played against her, sometimes I was down, like, break in third, you know,” said the 24-year-old Pole.

Indian Wells News

Indian Wells Open: Mirra Andreeva makes ‘not really proud’ admission after appearing to swear at spectators

Indian Wells Open: Everything Alex Eala said in her press conference after Coco Gauff retirement

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

“She’s an amazing player, and most of the times we played really tight matches. It’s going to be tough, and I’m ready for the battle.

“Honestly, I love playing against her. I also love watching Karolina. Yeah, it’s just nice to see someone who plays so smart and so smooth. She’s like women’s Roger [Federer].”

The six-time Grand Slam champion also spoke about her decision to skip the Dubai WTA 1000 ahead of Indian Wells.

“Well, it’s not like I played Indian Wells bad before (smiling). I think it’s just different planning, but both work,” Swiatek said.

“Also, 2022 I missed Madrid, but then I always played it. So I think we need to sometimes react to what we need at this particular moment, regardless of the past results or the history of some tournaments.

“So, yeah, I felt like I needed some time on the practice court also. Remember that Australia was pushed, so we got one week less between the tournaments to practice.

“Yeah, I felt like I could do this grind and really, like, solid work training block in Warsaw. It’s always helpful, for sure.”

READ NEXT: WTA Miami Open 2026 Entry List: Sabalenka, Swiatek, Rybakina, Gauff star; will Eala & Raducanu be seeded?