Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek are two of the biggest names in tennis, and both multiple-time Grand Slam champions will be in Indian Wells action this week.

ATP world No 3 Djokovic is set to be the third seed in the men’s singles draw, while WTA world No 2 Swiatek will be the second seed in the women’s singles draw — with both in action at a tournament they have won multiple times previously.

However, triumphs in 2026 would prove of huge significance for both Djokovic and Swiatek, with both handed the chance to make a slice of Indian Wells history this fortnight.

Why Djokovic would make history

Indian Wells has not been Djokovic’s happiest hunting ground in recent years, with the Serbian failing to reach the quarter-final in his last five appearances — and missing the event completely from 2021-23.

However, historically, it has been a tournament of huge success for the Serbian, with the 38-year-old lifting the title five times.

Djokovic defeated Mardy Fish to lift his first title in 2008 and then saw off Rafael Nadal in the 2011 final, before back-to-back wins over Roger Federer in 2014 and 2015, and victory over Milos Raonic in 2016.

His 2016 triumph saw him become the first man to win the tournament five times, though Federer equalled him with his fifth Indian Wells triumph twelve months later in 2017.

The Serbian currently holds a joint-record five Indian Wells men’s singles titles, though will surely be eyeing up the chance to hold an outright record of six.

Why Swiatek would make history

Swiatek is another player who finds themselves at home in Tennis Paradise, with the Pole having reached the semi-final of the tournament in the last four years.

That has translated into two Indian Wells titles for the Pole, with the world No 2 defeating Maria Sakkari in the 2022 final, before again beating the Greek in 2024.

Unbelievably, no woman has won more than two Indian Wells titles since the women’s tournament was first introduced in 1989 — with 10 women having won the tournament twice.

Swiatek’s two titles put her level with Martina Navratilova (1990-91), Mary Joe Fernandez (1993, 1995), Steffi Graf (1994, 1996), Lindsay Davenport (1997, 2000), Serena Williams (1999, 2001), Daniela Hantuchova (2002, 2007), Kim Clijsters (2003, 2005), Maria Sharapova (2006, 2013), and Victoria Azarenka (2012, 2016).

Should the Pole triumph in 2026, she would become the first woman in the 37 years of the women’s singles tournament to win the title three times, cementing her place in the record books.

Swiatek previously had the chance to set this record in 2025, though was beaten by eventual champion Mirra Andreeva at the semi-final stage of the tournament.

