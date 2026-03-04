Coco Gauff revealed her coach Gavin MacMillan may not be able to join her for Indian Wells as he is “stuck” in the Middle East as she shared her thoughts on the conflict in the region.

On Saturday 28 February, the United States and Israel launched air strikes on Iran, and the latter retaliated by attacking various American bases in the region, with conflict ongoing in the Middle East.

The United Arab Emirates closed its airspace at 1pm local time on Saturday, which prevented over 40 ATP players, staff and officials from leaving Dubai on flights after the ATP 500 tournament in the city.

Gauff reached the semi-finals at the WTA 1000 event in Dubai the week before the ATP tournament.

The two-time Grand Slam champion is now in California for the WTA 1000 tournament in Indian Wells, where main draw play begins today.

In her pre-event press conference in Indian Wells, Gauff was asked about the situation in the Middle East and shared a concerning update on her coach.

“Yeah, I mean, I guess, first off, what’s happening is unfortunate, and my thoughts and prayers are out there for everyone affected, innocent lives being taken. I think it’s a lot of unnecessary violence going on,” said the world No 4.

“As for the Middle East, I have never personally felt unsafe there, playing tournaments or anything like that. I have never felt unsafe.

“I think what’s happening now, I guess people, maybe political experts could see it coming, but I think as far as a tennis player, no one would expect things to happen.

“Yeah, my coach, Gavin, is actually there right now, he’s currently stuck, and I don’t know if he’s going to make it. I just want him to be safe. I don’t know when he can leave and things like that. We are just taking it day by day with him.

“Yeah, I have never felt unsafe there, I’ve never really felt unsafe in a lot of parts of the world. It’s one of the things that, yeah, violence can happen, but it can happen in different forms. For example, in the U.S. we do have a lot of mass shootings and there’s always uncertainty with that.

“Yeah, and I don’t think, you know, a lot of hate is being towards the Middle East, but I think it’s just a lot of unfortunate circumstances that are happening right now, and the timing of everything makes it difficult that there are the guys that are there still.

“But I am thankful that I was able to get out of that before things turned to where it is now.”

The 21-year-old American will face either Bianca Andreescu or Kamilla Rakhimova in her opening match in Indian Wells.

