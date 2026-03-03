A Wimbledon winner has joined the list of players to withdraw from the 2026 Indian Wells Open, while uncertainty remains over the participation of a trio of stars who were stuck in Dubai.

By Monday, 15 players had pulled out of Indian Wells across both the women’s and men’s singles events, and that number has now grown to 17.

The combined ATP/WTA 1000 tournament in Indian Wells is one of the most prestigious competitions in tennis and is often described as the fifth Grand Slam.

Indian Wells is the first Masters 1000 event on the ATP Tour calendar and the third 1000 event of the WTA Tour season after the back-to-back tournaments in Doha and Dubai in February.

The Indian Wells Open, which is sponsored by BNP Paribas, was founded in 1974, and the 2026 edition will be the 52nd edition of the men’s event and the 37th edition of the women’s tournament.

Main draw action at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden — a facility near Palm Springs, California known as Tennis Paradise — will take place from 4 to 15 March.

The reigning singles champions are Jack Draper and Mirra Andreeva, who each secured their maiden Indian Wells titles in 2025.

Both the men’s and women’s singles draws at the Indian Wells Open feature 96 players, including 32 seeds — who each receive an opening round bye.

WTA Indian Wells withdrawal list

Former world No 6 Marketa Vondrousova has battled a host of injury issues in recent years, and she is the seventh woman to withdraw from Indian Wells.

Vondrousova, a Wimbledon champion in 2023, is the second Grand Slam winner to pull out after her Czech compatriot and former world No 2 Barbora Krejcikova — who won the 2021 French Open and the 2024 Wimbledon Championships.

Lois Boisson (world No 37) – replaced by Oksana Selekhmeteva

Elisabetta Cocciaretto (world No 42) – replaced by Camila Osorio

Marketa Vondrousova (world No 46) – replaced by Kimberly Birrell

Barbora Krejcikova (world No 53) – replaced by Zhang Shuai

Veronika Kudermetova (world No 56) – replaced by Zeynep Sonmez

Daria Kasatkina (world No 60) – replaced by Rebecca Sramkova

Wang Yafan (world No 355 – entered with protected ranking) – replaced by Ella Seidel

ATP Indian Wells withdrawal list

There are now 10 players who have withdrawn from the men’s event in Indian Wells, including Holger Rune and Tallon Griekspoor — both of whom would have been seeded.

World No 106 Pedro Martinez is the latest man to pull out.

Holger Rune (world No 18) – replaced by Quentin Halys

Tallon Griekspoor (world No 25) – replaced by Roberto Bautista Agut

Jaume Munar (world No 36) – replaced by Aleksandar Kovacevic

Tomas Machac (world No 50) – replaced by Emilio Nava

Lorenzo Sonego (world No 61) – replaced by James Duckworth

Eliot Spizzirri (world No 78) – replaced by Alexander Shevchenko

Alexandre Muller (world No 81) – replaced by Jan-Lennard Struff

Filip Misolic (world No 84) – replaced by Adam Walton

Pedro Martinez (world No 106) – replaced by Jacob Fearnley

Shang Juncheng (world No 261 – entered with protected ranking) – replaced by Juan Manuel Cerundolo

Uncertainty over Dubai trio

Daniil Medvedev, Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev are in the Indian Wells men’s draw, and they are seeded 11th, 16th and 17th respectively.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Russian trio will compete in California after they were all stuck in Dubai following the ATP 500 event last week amid conflict in the Middle East.

With flights from Dubai cancelled due to the UAE closing its airspace, it was reported that Medvedev and Rublev were planning to travel to Oman by car to take a private jet out of the country, with the intention of still playing in Indian Wells.

It is unclear whether Khachanov has attempted a similar journey.

