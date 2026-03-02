World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz will headline the draw for the Indian Wells Open as the Spaniard will be the first name on the draw sheet, but there are still doubts over the participation of three seeds due to the conflict in the Middle East.

Alcaraz is naturally the favourite to win the first ATP Masters 1000 tournament of the year as he is undefeated so far in 2026 after winning the Australian Open and Qatar Open while he is also a two-time champion at the California event.

His big rival Jannik Sinner, who is yet to reach a final at Indian Wells, will headline the bottom half of the draw while five-time champion Novak Djokovic and world No 4 Alexander Zverev are the next two names on the list.

Lorenzo Musetti, who hasn’t played competitively since injuring his leg during his Australian Open quarter-final match against Djokovic, Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alexander Bublik complete the top 10.

There were initially doubts over Auger-Aliassime and Bublik’s participation in the American event, as they competed at the Dubai Tennis Championships last week and Israel and the United States’ joint-military action against Iran triggered a chain of events in the region.

Iran retaliated by bombing several United States bases, including ones in Dubai, resulting in airspace in the Middle East being closed with those who played in Dubai unable to leave.

Indan Wells Open News

However, Auger-Aliassime and Bublik managed to catch flights just in time and they have already made their way to California, but Daniil Medvedev, Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev are still stuck in their hotels.

The ATP has issued a statement saying: “The ATP is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the Middle East and remains in regular contact with its players, their support teams, as well as with the relevant local authorities. The health, safety, and well-being of our players, our staff, and the tournament teams are our top priority.

“We can confirm that a small number of players and team members are still in Dubai following the recent conclusion of the ATP 500 tournament. They, along with their teams, are being housed in the tournament’s official hotels, where their immediate needs are fully taken care of.

“We are in direct communication with those affected, as well as with the tournament organisers and security advisors. At this stage, travel arrangements remain subject to ongoing assessment based on air operations and official recommendations.

“We will continue to provide appropriate support to ensure that the players and their teams can leave the area safely when conditions allow. We will keep assessing the evolving situation and provide timely updates.”

Medvedev, who has finished runner-up twice in California, is due to be seeded 11th, Khachanov 16th and Rublev 17th.

Should the trio fail to make it to the United States in time, those below them will all be bumped up.

One player who is still in Dubai who won’t feature in the Indian Wells Open is Tallon Griekspoor as the Dutchman withdrew from the final against Medvedev due to a hamstring injury and he will subsequently aslo miss the ATP 1000 event.

Defending champion Jack Draper has played very little tennis in the past few months and he will start his defence as the 14th seed.

ATP Seeds For Indian Wells Open

1. Carlos Alcaraz

2. Jannik Sinner

3. Novak Djokovic

4. Alexander Zverev

5. Lorenzo Musetti

6. Alex de Minaur

7. Taylor Fritz

8. Ben Shelton

9. Félix Auger-Aliassime

10 Alexander Bublik

11. Daniil Medvedev

12. Jakub Menšík

13. Casper Ruud

14. Jack Draper

15. Flavio Cobolli

16. Karen Khachanov

17. Andrey Rublev

18. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

19. Francisco Cerúndolo

20. Luciano Darderi

21. Frances Tiafoe

22. Jiri Lehecka

23 Tommy Paul

24. Valentin Vacherot

25. Learner Tien

26. Arthur Rinderknech

27. Cameron Norrie

28. Brandon Nakashima

29. Tomas Martin Etcheverry

30. Arthur Fils

31. Corentin Moutet

32. Ugo Humbert