Daniil Medvedev is one of the ATP players still stuck in Dubai amid conflict in the Middle East, and there has now been an update on Felix Auger-Aliassime’s status.

On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched military action on Iran, and the latter retaliated by attacking various American bases in the region, including in the United Arab Emirates.

The Dubai Championships singles final was still due to go ahead on Saturday night, but Medvedev was awarded the title without taking to the court as his scheduled opponent Tallon Griekspoor pulled out before the match due to a hamstring injury.

The situation in the Middle East led the UAE to close its airspace at 1pm local time on Saturday, which has prevented over 40 ATP players, staff and officials from leaving Dubai on flights after the ATP 500 tournament.

Medvedev, Griekspoor, and Rublev — who lost to Griekspoor in the semi-finals on Friday — are among the players still in the UAE’s capital.

Auger-Aliassime is not among players still in Dubai

Auger-Aliassime was beaten by Medvedev in the first semi-final at the ATP 500 event on Friday.

The Montreal Gazette has reported that Auger-Aliassime is not among the players stranded in Dubai following the tournament.

Auger-Aliassime’s agent Olivier van Lindonk confirmed to The Montreal Gazette that the world No 9 and his team safely departed Dubai on one of the last flights to leave the city before the airspace closed on Saturday.

Auger-Aliassime set to play in Indian Wells

The Masters 1000 tournament in Indian Wells, California is the next stop on the ATP Tour calendar, with main draw action at Tennis Paradise getting underway on Wednesday 4 March.

The chances of Medvedev, Rublev and the other ATP players who are still in Dubai competing in Indian Wells appear increasingly slim. Griekspoor has withdrawn from the tournament due to injury, while Medvedev and Rublev are still on the entry list as things stand.

Auger-Aliassime, though, is set to feature in Indian Wells, where he will be the ninth seed.

